Lawrence County natives Don Hennon and Lorri Johnson were among those inducted by the University of Pittsburgh at its second Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame class Friday night at the Petersen Events Center.
Nearly 500 Pitt Athletics supporters attended the event featuring a VIP reception with the inductees and the induction ceremony of the 10 living honorees and four posthumous selections.
“It is a huge honor to induct the second Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame class,” Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said. “Year 2 was just as hard as Year 1 to pick the best of the best, but it is a true honor to be able to celebrate the history of Pitt Athletics. So many people remember these athletes and some of the most memorable moments in Pitt Athletics history are captured here tonight. It is a privilege to be here.”
The group of inductees is composed of Olympians, national champions, Super Bowl winners, school-record setters and legendary figures whose names and achievements resonate well beyond Pitt.
In addition to Hennon and Johnson, inductees were Sam Clancy (men’s basketball), Jimbo Covert (football), Najuma Fletcher (women’s track and field), Sue Heon (women’s swimming), Charley Hyatt (men’s basketball), Johnny Majors (coach: football), Mark May (football), Lee McRae (men’s track and field), Joe Schmidt (football) and the Peery Family (wrestling).
Awards were presented by Lyke and former Pitt star Billy Knight, an honorary chairperson for the Hall of Fame and inaugural inductee in 2018.
Hennon, a former Wampum High star, is one of the most prolific scorers in the history of Pitt basketball. During his three-year varsity career (1956-59) — played three decades before the 3-point shot was instituted — he averaged an exceptional 24.2 points per game. His 1,814 career points stood as the Pitt record for 19 years. Hennon still holds Pitt’s single-game scoring record (45 points), a mark he achieved in an 87-84 double-overtime win over Duke in 1957. He twice led Pitt to the NCAA Tournament (1957 and 1958) and was twice honored as an All-American (1958 and 1959).
Hennon received enshrinement in the Helms Athletic Foundation Basketball Hall of Fame in 1970. He was the first basketball player to have his jersey number (10) retired by the University of Pittsburgh, receiving that honor in 1968. Hennon was drafted by the NBA’s Cincinnati Royals but chose to enter medical school at Pitt and became a surgeon.
Johnson, a former New Castle High star, is the all-time career scoring leader in Pitt basketball history — male and female — with 2,312 points. Playing in 113 games at Pitt from 1987-91, she averaged 20.5 points per contest. She also grabbed 908 career rebounds, ranking eighth in Pitt women’s basketball annals. Johnson holds the school record for points in a game, a 45-point outburst against Kent State in 1990. Her 266 total field goals during the 1988-89 season also remains a Pitt standard. Johnson was a three-time All-Big East honoree (1989-91), including two first-team nods. She was the first women’s basketball player to have her jersey number (24) retired by the University of Pittsburgh, receiving that honor this past January.
Nominations for the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame were solicited from the general public this spring. Candidates had to be five years removed from their final year of collegiate competition and not currently be playing professional sports. An 18-member selection committee then evaluated the candidate pool and provided a recommendation on the class to the director of athletics.
On Saturday, Pitt’s 2019 Hall of Fame class was honored at halftime of the Panthers’ football game against No. 14 Central Florida at Heinz Field.
