Renovation work for Helling Stadium, in Ellwood City, is in its final stages, and should be completed by early October.
Ellwood City Area School District Superintendent Dr. Wesley Shipley said a new track surface is currently being installed, following the completion of a new artificial turf with a new field logo and end zone lettering.
Other work for the project will include new sidewalk pavement, new underground and electrical work, and new fencing.
Shipley said the project began around the end of April, and effected the Ellwood City Wolverines football team, as the team has been unable to host a home game until the project is completed.
Shipley also said the school board recently approved a bid package, worth over $10.3 million, to do renovation work for Perry Lower Intermediate School in Perry Township.
