After months of renovation work, the Ellwood City Area School District and community are able to use Helling Stadium again.
After the Wolverines football team hosted their first game of the season, their Homecoming game, last Friday against Beaver Falls, an official grand opening ceremony was held Monday for the community.
The ceremony included performances from the Ellwood City varsity cheerleaders and the Ellwood City Marching Blue Band, a ribbon cutting from the Ellwood City school board and officials, and a chance for attendees to walk the new track and field.
Much of the renovation work for the stadium, which began May 3, included a brand new artificial turf field with new end zone and midfield logos, and a brand new track for track-and-field, which is colored Ellwood blue.
In a video on the Ellwood City Wolverines’ YouTube page, district Athletic Director Curt Agostinelli and Wolverines broadcaster Thad Sturgeon said the renovations, which were envisioned by the district many years ago, are finally ready to be enjoyed by the community.
“I’m excited. It’s a great thing for our community,” Agostinelli said. “It’s a great thing for the public and for the kids, and I just can’t wait to see everybody on it.”
In addition to high school varsity and junior varsity football, the stadium will be used for middle school football, band, soccer, cheerleading, baseball practices, and track and field.
“It’s been a long-time coming,” said District Superintendent Dr. Wesley Shipley. “The community has watched it grow and change over the course of the summer, and I think we’re ready to get on it.”
Shipley said due to the poor condition of the old field and track, the district wasn’t able to hold track meets, and the soccer team, which he said is growing more each year, had to play at nearby Stiefel Park.
He wanted to thank everyone involved in this project, from the school board who approved the funding and helped come up with the designs for the field, to Agostinelli, the other athletic coaches, district Director of Facilities Management Paul Pishioneri, HHSDR, the firm behind the project engineering, Burns Construction, who provided general construction services, AT&T Sports, who provided work for the track, and Keystone Turf, who provided the turf field.
Shipley said the district can now use the stadium to host outdoor graduation ceremonies, as well as host other community events and sports tournaments in the future.
He said track lines will be painted on in the near future, which is the last thing remaining in the project.
HHSDR field representative George Endrizzi said it is a “beautiful facility,” stating HHSDR was honored to be a part of the renovation work, and hopes the stadium is enjoyed by the community.
