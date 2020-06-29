He'll manage; Pirates' Shelton navigating roller coaster

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Derek Shelton ended nearly each press availability during spring training by jokingly telling reporters they picked the wrong day to ask the Pittsburgh Pirates first-year manager about his opening day starter.
His answer was always some variation of “sorry, that’s tomorrow” before jogging off to his next meeting. The bit was equal parts corny and comforting, a way for the former minor league catcher turned major league assistant to set an easygoing tone for a club with both a modest payroll and modest expectations.
Three months later, the routine feels like a relic of a reality that no longer exists. The questions Shelton must grapple before managing his first regular season game are far more complex. Like, how is he going to make sure his team is abiding by the 108-page health protocol Major League Baseball put together in response to the COVID-19 pandemic? How will he support players who might feel the need to speak out on social justice issues? How will he help create a positive vibe in a clubhouse filled with players smarting from a protracted and testy negotiation with owners on when and how to return?
Figuring out a fifth starter and who to pencil in at designated hitter on a given night seems quaint by comparison.
Still, the thorny path forward beats sitting at home trying to build relationships through a computer screen. He’d frequently crash the weekly video conferences his starting pitchers held each Wednesday, but as weeks turned into months, the routine got old.
“Zoom calls aren’t cutting it anymore,” Shelton said.
He’s eager to get back to some semblance of normal, even if normal is in short supply in 2020. Instead of six weeks in Bradenton, Florida to get ready, Shelton will have half that time to turn the trick with players split at facilities 100 miles apart. The team announced on Thursday it will use People’s Natural Gas Field in Altoona — a longtime Pirates Double-A affiliate — as an “alternate training facility” once spring training 2.0 starts next week.
In a way though, all the changes might work to Shelton’s advantage. No manager has worked under the unique conditions the league faces over the next three months. In a way, it’s everyone’s first year on the job no matter how many World Series rings they might have stashed away.
“Managers who have managed in playoff situations probably have a little bit more advantage with how to use their bullpens and things like that,” Shelton said. “But I think it’s an unknown for all of us because there are going to be rule changes along with it. You’re putting in the three-batter (minimum), which we’ve talked about all along. Now, you’re putting a runner at second (in extra innings), which no one has managed with. ... No one really knows how it’s going to be affected.”
Shelton is in the middle of getting a crash course from assistant hitting coach Mike Rebelo — who used the runner at second rule while managing in Double-A last year — on how to handle the rule designed to avoid games from stretching well into the night. Then again, he’s getting a crash course in a lot of things. Like the role his players might want to play in bringing attention to social justice issues following the death of George Floyd last month while being taken into custody by police.
The Pirates have long history of having high-profile minority players serve as franchise cornerstones, from Hall of Famers Roberto Clemente and Willie Stargell to 2013 NL MVP Andrew McCutchen to current first baseman Josh Bell. While the players have not discussed specifics about any public gestures, Shelton said he will support them “100 percent.”
“I think one of the things that we have to be very aware of is we have to continue to learn, we have to continue to educate, we have to be part of making sure that the situation that we’re in in the world is getting better moving forward,” he said.
It’s going to be weird. All of it. From the temperature checks to the social distancing guidelines to the ban on spitting. This isn’t the gig Shelton thought he was inheriting last December. Then again, this isn’t the gig anyone thought they had last December. It could be worse. A lot worse. He doesn’t have to coax 90 wins out of the Pirates to get in the playoff hunt. A third of that total might get them in the mix.
“You play really good for a month,” Shelton said, “you’re going to put yourself in a situation.”
The good kind.
DRUG SUSPENSION WILL FORCE BUCS’ Santana to MISS season
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Edgar Santana will miss all of the abbreviated 2020 season after being suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
MLB announced Sunday that Santana tested positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance.
The 28-year-old Santana is in the process of a comeback after missing all of the 2019 season following reconstructive surgery on his right elbow in September 2018. Santana is 3-4 with a 3.31 ERA in 88 career games, all with the Pirates. He worked five hitless innings of relief in spring training before the MLB season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pirates general manager Ben Cherington called Santana’s suspension “disappointing.”
Santana’s salary of $581,500 was reduced to $215,370 due to the shortened season, and he will lose all of it. He received a $60,000 salary advance, however, and that money will be repaid to the team from the International Tax Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.