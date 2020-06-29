He'll manage; Pirates' Shelton navigating roller coaster

FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton addresses the media after a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, in Bradenton, Fla. Shelton can't wait to get around his players, and not just because the first-year Pirates manager can show off his new pair of Jordans. Shelton is in a tight spot as he tries to get up to speed quickly with an organization he's been a part of for less than seven months.