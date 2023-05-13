Brian Heaney is filling the head coaching vacancy for Laurel High’s girls basketball team.
Heaney, a 1987 graduate of New Castle, was named coach Wednesday.
Heaney was a head coach for the Union’s girls basketball program from 2016 to 2019. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach on the team. He also coached at the junior high level at Union for girls and boys programs and coached his twin daughters, Marissa and Miranda, at Union and in AAU travel ball.
“Honestly, since I left Union, I had no thoughts on coaching again,” Heaney said. “Different opportunities and chances have come up for me to apply for jobs. I just didn’t have that drive or urge to coach again.
“When this Laurel job came up my daughter (Miranda) — who is actually going to help me — we started talking about it and together thought this would be a good opportunity to get back into it. I decided to throw my name in there and it worked out for us.”
Heaney will be replacing Jim Marcantino, who took over the position after Matthew Stebbins abruptly resigned during the 2021-22 season. Marcantino led Laurel to WPIAL Class 3A silver in the 2022-23 season.
“He got put in a tough spot, but he did a great job and he had a great group. He had the most out of them,” Heaney said of Marcantino. “Following them from afar, he did a great job. He’s leaving me a program that’s in pretty good shape, and I want to build off of that.”
Heaney said both of his daughters will assist him in coaching the Lady Spartans, and Caroline Gibson Dantico is staying on as an assistant coach.
“I’m hoping she’s going to be a big help,” Heaney said of Dantico. “She knows the girls at Laurel and I’ll be leaning on her a little bit.”
What kind of coaching style will Heaney bring to Laurel?
“I would say a fast tempo,” he said. “I know everyone likes to say they’re a defensive coach. I’d say the opposite. I’m a more offensive coach. I want to push the ball down the court. I want to play hard defense, but more of a fast tempo, push the ball, get out and go.”
Heaney said he will meet with the team for the first time on Monday.
“We have one of those team reach text messaging things and I was just texting the high school group and the junior high group,” Heaney said. “We’re going to have a workout on Monday and in the first part of the practice we’re going to have a meet and greet with the parents and players to get to know everybody.”
