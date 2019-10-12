Patiently, Neshannock looked ahead to one day having a full roster available.
The eight-week wait was worth it.
Finally, the healthy Lancers showed what they could do Friday night in a 49-21 win over previously unbeaten Freedom in a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference showdown at Bob Bleggi Stadium.
“We played really well all around. It’s just awesome,” Neshannock quarterback Jason Nativio said. “It was a great win.”
“It came against a very, very good, solid football team that is playing lights-out right now,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio added. “Our young men stepped up. They’ve continued to get better week in and week out. Really, for the first time this year, we are at full strength. We had all the troops healthy and ready. What we did on the field was just an example of what we have to come.”
The Lancers’ win creates a logjam in the MAC. Neshannock (4-1 conference, 6-2 overall) is just a half game back of the Bulldogs (5-1, 7-1) and a half game ahead of New Brighton (3-1, 5-2), which plays Saturday at Western Beaver.
“This was a great team performance,” Mozzocio said. “The coaches did a great job coaching those guys and the kids were attentive all week. It was just a fun week and exciting to get the win.”
Buoyed by a healthy lineup, the Lancers entered the game with some extra zip, thanks to a large Homecoming crowd. Neshannock set the tone right away as it recovered a short kickoff after the ball bounced away from the Freedom returners. Five plays later, D.J. DeBlasio slammed in from the 1 for a quick 7-0 lead.
“That was a huge start,” Mozzocio said. “We came out of the locker room fired up and ready to go. Our kids were excited to play the game against an undefeated team that was ranked highly. That just added to the fire.”
While the Bulldogs responded with touchdowns after both of Neshannock’s first scores, the Lancers never trailed in the contest.
“It was huge to get up early,” Nativio said.
Freedom made it a 14-all game with 1:07 left in the first half. Undaunted, the Lancers came back for another score. Nativio’s 59-yard bomb to a streaking Cam’ron Owens set up the go-ahead TD. It brought the hosts to the Bulldogs’ 2 with 25.7 seconds left in the half.
“It was big,” Mozzocio said. “We know we have guys on the outside that can run as well as anybody in the conference. We just took advantage of it on that play.”
Two plays later, Braden Gennock reached the end zone from the 1. It gave Neshannock a 21-14 halftime edge.
“That gave us momentum going into halftime. It was huge,” Nativio said. “We came out and scored from halftime, so it was really big.”
The teams traded touchdowns early in the third, but Neshannock’s defense took over after that.
“Our defense, we’re a very hard team to run on. When we make teams one dimensional and they have to rely on the pass, we feel pretty good with what we can do,” Mozzocio said. “We knew that, if we responded offensively, our defense was going to hold them. Our offense was lights-out tonight, too. They were clicking on all cylinders.”
The Lancers put away the Bulldogs with a trio of Nativio short runs.
“This was nice,” Nativio said. “We had a good practice week and we owed them from last year.”
Neshannock returns to action next week at home against Western Beaver.
