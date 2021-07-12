By Elton Hayes
CNHI News Service
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State football signee Lonnie White Jr. on Monday was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 64th pick of the 2021 MLB Draft.
The two-sport Malvern Prep standout signed with the Nittany Lions in football last December and is rated a four-star football prospect by 247Sports. He's expected to play both sports at Penn State should he enroll.
Although White signed with the Nittany Lions' football program, he understandably is waiting until this week’s MLB Draft to make a decision regarding his future with the football program.
According to MLB.com, White’s approximate pick value is $1.05 million.
On Sunday, the first day of the MLB Draft,” Penn State coach James Franklin wished White well in a post shared on Twitter.
“Your journey is just beginning and we know your best days in both sports are ahead,” Franklin’s note read in part. “Continue chasing your dreams and the best version of yourself will emerge. Win-win.”
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound outfielder and wide receiver batted .384 last season and posted a .526 on-base percentage to go with 33 hits. He tallied 36 runs, 24 RBI, 10 doubles and five home runs.
In three seasons of data listed for White on MaxPreps, he’s recorded a .317 batting average, and .438 on-base percentage, 88 hits, 87 runs, 73 RBI, 21 doubles, 11 home runs and one triple. He’s also accumulated 51 stolen bases.
White was one of 17 players – and one of four wide receivers — from Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class.
