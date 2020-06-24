It was raining when John Grieve hit his ball into a ditch on the No. 18 hole at Castle Hills Golf Course on Tuesday.
Grieve did what any other golfer who didn’t want to lose his ball would do — he climbed in and got it.
But then he hit it into the ditch a second time. This time, he jumped over some water before he again climbed into the ditch to retrieve his ball.
“A few guys were yelling at me not to do that,” the Neshannock Township resident said with a laugh. “But I needed to get my ball out of the ditch. I’m not going to change things now after all these years.”
“All these years” is 96, to be exact. On Tuesday, members of the Tuesday Morning Seniors League, of which Grieve has been a longtime member, threw a surprise birthday party for him in the pavilion at the course after the scramble that the league holds each Tuesday.
About 60 league members came out to play golf and honor Grieve, whose actual birthday was Monday.
“I was really thrilled and quite surprised,” Grieve said. “I have a lot of good friends there and they treat me well.”
Grieve’s close friend and golfing partner Don Bowden set up the surprise and spoke a few words.
“I should have known something was going on because it rained off and on all morning and when it started raining hard, I told Don maybe we should quit but he said, ‘no, let’s finish,’ “ Grieve said. “Then I never drive the cart back to the shelter but they told me to return it this time and turn in our scores.
“I saw everyone milling around and spotted a cake but I thought we were just having it because we couldn’t have the scrambles for so long when the course was shut down.”
Then the surprise came.
“I saw ‘Happy Birthday John’ on the cake and I thought, ‘hey, that’s for me’ and they all started singing,” he said, adding with a laugh, ‘the singing was excellent, I didn’t notice any flat tunes.’”
League president John Whittaker said it was a great day for Grieve and the league.
“John is very well liked,” Whittaker said. “I couldn’t believe he jumped in that ditch to get his ball. I wouldn’t have done that 20 years ago let alone now.
“John is a very good golfer for his age.”
Castle Hills manager Scott Russell agreed that the day was a great one.
“He was totally surprised and I could tell he was touched,” Russell said. John is not one for attention, he is humble and would rather stay behind the scenes. Had we asked him if we could do this, he would have said no.”
Yet Grieve’s sense of humor is never lacking.
“Golf is one thing you can do at any age,” Grieve said. “Tiger Woods was golfing at age 6. Here I am 96 and still golfing so I guess you can say that Tiger Woods and I have something in common.”
