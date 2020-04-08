Corynne Hauser and Alexis Robison paced the Rochester High girls basketball team to a championship this season.
Hauser, a sophomore, netted 16 points per game and Robison recorded 19.1, leading the team to the WPIAL Class 1A title. The Lady Rams (26-1) are still alive in the PIAA playoffs, opposing North Clarion (26-1) in the quarterfinals if the playoffs resumes.
Hauser and Robison were named to the all-WPIAL Section 1-1A first-team. Rochester captured the section title with a 12-0 mark.
Bre Warner (Sewickley Academy), Alana Winkler (Vincentian Academy) and Tara Lucot (Vincentian Academy) also earned first-team status on the all-section team.
The Union girls finished 5-17 overall in Rob Nogay’s first season as coach. It marked the most wins for the program since the 2012-2013 season, the last time the Lady Scots reached the postseason.
FIRST TEAM: Corynne Hauser, Rochester; Alexis Robison, Rochester; Bre Warner, Sewickley Academy; Alana Winkler, Vincentian Academy; Tara Lucot, Vincentian Academy.
