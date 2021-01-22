Marcus Haswell scored 19 points for the Laurel boys basketball team in a 66-59 nonsection road loss to Rochester.
Sam Haswell netted 15 markers for Laurel (2-3), Eli Sickafuse followed with 11 and Landin Esposito added 10.
The Spartans led 15-13 after one quarter before Rochester knotted the count at 31-all at the break. The Rams took a 44-38 advantage into the final frame.
Sal Laure netted 19 points for Rochester (3-1).
