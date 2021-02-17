By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Sam Haswell reached a milestone Tuesday night for the Laurel High boys basketball team.
Haswell scored 25 points to lead the Spartans to a 76-48 WPIAL Section 1-3A road victory over Mohawk. Haswell surpassed the 1,000-point plateau. He now has 1,006 career markers.
“He’s been shooting really well lately,” Laurel coach Ken Locke said. “He’s been consistent for us. Hopefully he can carry it over into the playoffs.”
The Spartans (4-4 section, 8-8 overall) jumped out to a 24-10 lead after the first quarter and maintained a 37-25 advantage at the break.
Marcus Haswell, Sam’s twin brother, paced Laurel with 28 points.
Jay Wrona netted 18 points for Mohawk (1-8, 3-12).
Beaver Falls 37, Neshannock 29
The Lancers suffered their first setback in a Section 1-3A home loss to the Tigers.
Neshannock (8-1, 13-1) was looking to capture the section championship outright. The Lancers, who have at least a share of the league title, will have another shot at winning it outright Wednesday when they square off against Mohawk.
Neshannock led 27-26 with 3:15 remaining when Russell Kwiat hit a pair of foul shots to extend the cushion to 29-26. That was the last time the Lancers reached the scoreboard.
Beaver Falls (7-2, 8-3) missed two 3-pointers and Neshannock corralled the carom with 2:55 remaining. After the Lancers missed the front-end of a one-and-one, Beaver Falls grabbed the miss.
A blocking foul was called on the other end on a Neshannock player. That call resulted in Lancers coach John Corey to get hit with a technical foul.
“One of our guys took a charge, and they called a block,” Corey said. “The guy said I stomped my foot outside of the coaching box and tee’d me up.
“That’s my first technical in the last 10 years. That was definitely a huge swing in the game.”
Michael Conley Jr. hit both technical foul shots. He remained on the line and drained both of the shots for the personal foul, putting the Tigers up for good at 30-29.
“I apologized to the guys for letting them down,” Corey said. “We talked about goals that we have each season. My message to them was, as great as it was to be 13-0, it’s not something we talked about as a goal. We don’t put that on the board prior to the season.
“Being section champs is always our goal. We can’t dwell on this loss. We have to bounce back.”
Neshannock missed a shot down 32-29 with 43 seconds remaining and Beaver Falls pulled down the rebound. The Tigers made a field goal at the other end for a 34-29 buffer with 35 ticks to go.
Johnpaul Mozzocio recorded 11 points for the Lancers and Mike Sopko chipped in with nine. Kwiat contributed seven tallies.
Conley Jr. paced all scorers with 15 points.
Shenango 58,
Springdale 38
The Wildcats avenged an earlier loss to the Dynamos with a Section 1-2A home rout.
Shenango (5-4, 11-6) lost at Springdale on Jan. 29, 51-48.
“It was a good game down there,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “We think we’re getting better; we’re getting better at the right time.
“There’s still some things we have to clean up. We’re going in the right direction.”
Shenango led 16-11 at the end of the first quarter and 25-13 at halftime.
Brody McQuiston notched team-highs of 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats. Dalton Peters was next with 13 markers and seven rebounds. Ryan Lenhart also added seven boards, while playing strong on the defensive end.
“Ryan Lenhart just frustrates people,” Bob McQuiston said. “You want guys to take pride in their defense and he loves it.
“That’s the type of guy you want on the team. He gets after it. He plays great defense. He’s long and he covers ground; I’m pleased with his defense.”
Demitri Fritch netted 22 points for Springdale (5-3, 10-6).
Sharpsville 77,
Wilmington 23
Mason Reed scored six points for the Greyhounds in a District 10, Region 4-3A/4A home loss to the Blue Devils.
Wilmington (0-10, 1-13) trailed 15-4 after the first quarter and 42-13 at the half.
Jackson Doyle tossed in 33 points for Sharpsville.
Girls
Eden Christian 43,
Union 36
The Lady Scots started slow and couldn’t recover in dropping a Section 1-1A home decision to the Lady Warriors.
Union (2-6, 6-9) trailed 9-2 after one quarter and 26-16 at the half. The Lady Scots cut the deficit to 32-26 going to the fourth quarter.
Kayla Fruehstorfer and Bella Cameron netted 11 points each for Union. Kendall Preuhs pulled down a team-best seven rebounds, while Fruehstorfer added six. Zoe Lepri chipped in with four boards.
Elise Booker handed out four assists to go along with five steals for the Lady Scots. Fruehstorfer also notched three steals.
Emilia Johnson led all scorers with 16 points for Eden Christian (6-1, 9-4).
Hockey
Lancers top foe
Neshannock knocked off visiting Avonworth at Hess Ice Rink, 6-3, to regain first place in the PIHL North Division standings.
Santino Multari (Kennedy Catholic) started the scoring 1:48 into the game with assists going to Hunter Harris (Grove City) and Giovanni Valentine. Tommy Malvar (Kennedy Catholic) closed out the first-period scoring on a pass from Dom Rocca (Neshannock).
Avonworth cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second period. Multari, though, tallied the next two goals for the hat trick. Both goals were assisted by Harris, giving him three for the game.
In the third period, Malvar scored his second goal of the game with an unassisted tally. Multari netted his fourth goal of the contest on the power play with an assist to Malvar to close out the scoring for the Lancers.
Avonworth added two late goals to cap the scoring.
Riley Mastowski (Kennedy Catholic) stopped 14 of 15 shots to secure the victory in goal, while Andrew Bovo (Shenango) finished up in net for the Lancers.
Neshannock is back on the ice at 9:15 p.m. Monday at Rostraver Gardens in Belle Vernon for a matchup against Elizabeth Forward.
Wrestling
Eight advance for Laurel
A total of eight grapplers moved on in the WPIAL Class 2A subsection individual wrestling tournament at Freedom. The wrestlers qualified for the section tournament, which will be held Friday at Canon-McMillan.
Natalie Alfera (106), Colin Bartley (113), Tommy Hetzer (126), Charles Krepp (138), Grant Mackay (152), Chase Tinstman (172), Ryan DiMuccio (189) and Mitch Miles (285) all moved on.
