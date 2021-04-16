The New Castle High School boys track and field team cruised to a 120-30 home decision over Beaver Falls.
Gavin Hansotte won three events (3200, 1600, 3200 relay) for New Castle.
Girls track and field
New Castle rolls
The Lady ‘Canes won all 18 events in knocking off visiting Beaver Falls, 136-5.
Maria Owens (200, high jump, long jump, triple jump) won four events to pace New Castle.
RESULTS
BOYS
NEW CASTLE 120,
BEAVER FALLS 30
Track events
100 — 1. H. Gardner (NC) 11.0.
200 — 1. Quadir (BF) 23.7.
400 — 1. M. Tayler (BF) 56.4.
800 — 1. A. Kladitis (NC) 2:35.
1600 — 1. G. Hansotte (NC) 4:57.
3200 — 1. G. Hansotte (NC) 11:07.
110 hurdles — 1. Lilly (BF) 16.8.
300 hurdles — 1. J. Miller (NC) 44.9.
400 relay — 1. Beaver Falls 46.2.
1600 relay — 1. New Castle (S. Lyden, J. Miller, G. Petrone) no time provided.
3200 relay — 1. New Castle (J. Miller, G. Hansotte, G. Petrone, A. Kladitis) time not provided.
Field events
Shot put — 1. A. Cumo (NC) 38-11.
Discus — 1. G. Joyce (NC) 112-6.
Javelin — 1. N. Tortellini (NC) 133-4.
Pole vault — 1. G. Carlucci (NC) 10-5.
High Jump — 1. M. Graham (NC) 5-8.
Long jump — 1. H. Gardner (NC) 18-11.
Triple jump — 1. J. Morgan (NC) 35-4.
GIRLS
NEW CASTLE 136,
BEAVER FALLS 5
Track events
100 — 1. India Bailey (NC) 13.5.
200 — 1. Maria Owens (NC) 29.1.
400 — 1. Maura Thomas (NC) 1:09.7.
800 — 1. Julia Bryson (NC) 2:47.
1600 — 1. Summer Barge (NC) 6:34.2.
3200 — 1. Summer Barge (NC) 15:04.1.
100 hurdles — 1. Davion Blanchard (NC) 17.44.
300 hurdles — 1. India Bailey (NC) 59.8.
400 relay — 1. New Castle (Giada Manifrang, Emma Devivo, Kyra Hasberry, Emily Carter) 58.9.
1600 relay — 1. New Castle (Julia Bryson, Maura Thomas, Emily Carter, Madyson Newingham) 4:56.9.
3200 relay — 1. New Castle (Maura Thomas, Julia Bryson, Anna Blundo, Nina Reider) 11:56.8.
Field events
Shot put — 1. Leah Wallace (NC) 27-7.
Discus — 1. Amorae Lyles (NC) 72-11.
Javelin — 1. India Bailey (NC) 93-9.
Pole vault — 1. Lailah Bogart/ Calina Nerti (NC) 6-6.
High Jump — 1. Maria Owens (NC) 4-2.
Long jump — 1. Maria Owens (NC) 16-11.
Triple jump — 1. Maria Owens (NC) 34-11.
