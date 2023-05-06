New Castle High’s girls basketball team faced a tough challenge in a new classification and new section.
The Lady ’Canes were moved up to Class 5A this year and found themselves in Section 2. The squad struggled with the new scenery. No New Castle players were named to the all-section team.
Armstrong’s Emma Paul and Kyla Fitzgerald were selected to the first team, along with Fox Chapel’s Elsie Smith and Shaler’s Haley Kostorick. Hampton’s Meghan Murray was named the player of the year.
The Lady ’Canes finished 1-11 in the section.
Their lone win came over North Hills, 55-53. They finished 4-17 overall as well.
Section 2-5A
First Team
Meghan Murray (Hampton), Jr.; Emma Paul (Armstrong), Jr.; Elsie Smith (Fox Chapel), Sr.; Haley Kostorick (Shaler), Sr.; Kyla Fitzgerald (Armstrong), Jr.
Player of the Year: Meghan Murray (Hampton)
