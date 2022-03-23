The Neshannock High girls basketball team has no shortage of defensive and offensive capability on its roster.
Mairan Haggerty, a junior, averages 17.1 points a game this season for Neshannock.
Haggerty paced the Lady Lancers in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals with 23 points in a 51-17 victory over section rival Shenango on March 15.
“Quarterfinals, we were very ready for that game,” Haggerty said. “We went in and got the job done.”
Haggerty scored 14 points in a 61-53 victory over Bellwood-Antis in the PIAA 2A semifinals on March 18.
“Semifinals was a little bit tougher than we expected,” Haggerty said. “But, we’re a team that can finish the game and that’s what we did.”
“She did a little bit of everything for us,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said of Haggerty’s performance in the quarterfinals and semifinals. “She scored, she rebounded, she had some key steals, she handles the ball. We run at them with some things with her at the point now. She gets more comfortable in her skin and doing the things we need her to do then we can do a few more things with her. She’s played all around really well in the playoffs for us.”
For her efforts, Haggerty was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
After becoming back-to-back WPIAL champions for the first time ever, the Lady Lancers (28-2) return to Hershey on Friday to play in the PIAA Class 2A championship match against Southern Columbia.
“There’s a huge target on our back even getting back to state for the second time,” Haggerty said. “People are going to be out for us but we just have to show them who we are and play our game and we’re good. If we all do what we’re supposed to do I know we can win.”
“I truly believe these kids will be prepared this year,” Grybowski said. “I think last year will immensely have a positive impact...emphasis for us. I think we’ll be a little more comfortable and we’ll just play our game and I think they have a lot more confidence this year than they did last year.”
Haggerty is no stranger from shooting from the perimeter. This season, Haggerty netted 90 3-pointers.
“It’s just always been there,” Haggerty said on her 3-point shooting ability. “My shots were just natural when I started and it just flows.”
Haggerty’s evolution from just being a 3-point shooter to a versatile player came throughout the years playing with Neshannock.
“I feel like I definitely got taller which my height definitely helps the way I play,” Haggerty said. “When I got taller I was just able to handle the ball and do more post moves and keep shooting the way I was.”
“I think last year she learned and grew because she just stood on the perimeter and shot threes and she was easy to guard,” Grybowski said. “She didn’t do anything different, she didn’t rebound, she didn’t attack, she didn’t shoot pull ups and that was what we talked about. You have to change as a player, you have to be three dimensional and plus you have to defend. She’s grown and matured this year tremendously and that’s what helped her evolve into the player she is.”
Haggerty is one of seven juniors on the Lady Lancers’ roster.
“It’s great, we’ve all been playing together,” Haggerty said on the junior dynamic. “Camdyn (Cole), she was at our school and then she moved back. She left for a couple years and moved back so we’re still getting her in the loop but I feel like we’re definitely all close and next year hopefully we all can keep it rolling.”
“We look for her and the kids that have been playing, Megan (Pallerino), to be leaders next year,” Grybowski said. “Addi (Watts) and Neleh (Nogay) are two of the best leaders I may have had in my whole career. They do all the little things, they play so hard for 32 minutes but they practice the same way so they lead by example and that’s what you need to have a team be successful.”
A daughter of Nikki and Deean Haggerty, the 6-foot forward/guard remembers playing since the age of four at the Y-Zone. Haggerty commented she gets motivation from watching “The Last Dance” on Netflix.
Haggerty cited she feels more comfortable as a guard but looks to improve when playing forward.
Haggerty still eyes other room for improvement in her game.
“Personally, I would like to improve on getting the ball down low more, getting post moves because people always think I’m going to shoot it,” Haggerty said. “I feel like being both inside and outside would really help.”
Haggerty also plays volleyball at Neshannock. She wants to continue to play basketball at a collegiate level but is currently undecided on what school she wants to attend.
Haggerty praised coach Grybowski.
“She’s done a lot for me,” Haggerty said. “When I was younger she’s always pushed me. I’ve always worked out with the older kids and that definitely helped me to get where I am today. She’s just a great person, a great coach, love her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.