The Lady Lancers continued their perfect start on Wednesday.
The defending WPIAL Class 2A champions coasted by South Side Beaver, 51-26.
“We’ve been shooting the ball really well,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “Tonight, we shot it as bad as any in my 42 years of coaching.”
The Lady Lancers (4-0) made just 16 out of 67 shots from the floor. Mairan Haggerty led Neshannock with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. She also had seven steals and four blocks.
Neleh Nogay put 11 points on the board and chipped in eight assists, eight steals and eight rebounds. Addi Watts added 12 rebounds. South Side Beaver falls to 2-1.
“On a better note, we defended well, we hustled, so there was some good energy,” Grybowski said. “I saw some other areas where we played well, but didn’t shoot the ball well.”
