The WPIAL Section 1-3A girls basketball race was a close one.
Neshannock and Laurel split their two games and shared the championship. The squad dominated the all-section teams, too. The Lady Lancers’ Mairan Haggerty was named the player of the year, while the Lady Spartans’ Regan Atkins and Danielle Pontius joined her on the first team, along with Mohawk’s Alexa Kadilak and Erynne Capalbo. Laurel’s Jim Marcantino was named coach of the year as well.
TWO LEAD LAUREL
Atkins and Pontius proved to be a solid 1-2 punch for the Lady Spartans.
Atkins, a senior, led the team in scoring at 16.9 points per game and added 47 3-pointers. Her 1,254 career points are a program record.
“She excelled on both ends of the court. With the intensity and focus she brought to practices and games every day, it really didn’t surprise me at all to see her have so much success,” Marcantino said. “She is very deserving of all of her accolades due to her hard work and effort. She was very steady all year. She played with a lot more confidence and has improved in all areas. She was more multidimensional this year. She could take it to the basket, had a strong mid-range game and hit a lot of 3s. That made it hard to defend her. She scored a lot in transition, too, because of her defense.”
Pontius, a senior point guard, averaged 10.0 ppg for Laurel. She is a Saint Vincent recruit.
“She did a tremendous job at the point guard position for us. She was a team-oriented player and she handled the pressure very well,” Marcantino said. “We were very confident with the ball in her hands. She shared the ball so well and got everyone involved in the offense. She was able to make decisions just like a coach on the court. She improved her defense and her overall game has improved.”
Marcantino helped guide the Lady Spartans to a share of the section title and a WPIAL runner-up finish.
“I look at coach of the year as being a team honor. My assistants, Caroline (Dantico) and Brook (Knox) did a great job. I couldn’t have done it without them and the kids,” Marcantino said. “It was a lot of fun this year. I really enjoyed working with them. I was really proud of the way they took charge throughout the year. This is a great honor for me. I feel very blessed.”
Laurel won its first PIAA tournament game, but saw its season end at 24-4 with a 56-54 setback to River Valley.
“It was a fun ride throughout the year. Just to get to Petersen Events Center was great,” Marcantino said. “The kids really worked hard. They were a fun group to work with. They didn’t complain. They got after it and worked. We lost our first game of the year to Mars, but bounced back and won 15 in a row. They came out and worked every day. That made it easy for me to work with them. They very coachable kids.”
HAGGERTY SHINES FOR NESHANNOCK
Haggerty, a senior guard/forward, capped off her decorated high school career with another player of the year award – this time in Class 3A. She was named to the all-state first team for the third year in a row, too. She averaged 22.6 per game for the Lady Lancers and finished with 1,587 points.
“She is very naturally gifted,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “It’s no secret that her sophomore and junior years were easier because teams geared up to stop Neleh Nogay’s drive to the hoop. She didn’t have to play in the post for us or rebound an exceptional amount. That all changed this year.”
Haggerty, a Seton Hill commit, responded to the challenge and averaged 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 steals, 3.0 blocks and 2.7 assists per game.
“Literally, she had a hand in everything this year. She had to break the press and handle the ball. She continued to shoot the 3 and we had to post her up with mismatches,” Grybowski said. “There were a lot of different things we had to do with her this year. She was receptive to it and did whatever we asked her to do. From Christmas on, I think she really blossomed as a player. She rebounded for us and did everything else. Defense wasn’t her forte only because she didn’t believe she could do it. But, she got better defensively this year and all the way around. There’s not much more she could accomplish.”
Neshannock tied for the section title, but dropped the grudge match with Laurel, 66-46, in the WPIAL semifinals. The Lady Lancers finished 18-9 after a 48-42 loss to Westmont Hilltop in the PIAA playoffs.
“It was a little bit disappointing for me and, I am sure, for the seniors as well. Do I think we could have made it to the WPIAL finals? Yes, I believe we should have,” Grybowski said. “When we lost Megan Pallerino and Avi DeLillo for a long amount of time, it definitely hurt us. I am hoping we can move forward. We are going to be really, really young. Was I disappointed with how the year finished? Yeah. You can’t have it every year, though. It doesn’t work that way. I am still proud of the year we had. We had six losses early and then won a good amount in a row. We beat Laurel in the second half of the season. We had some really good turnarounds and points to the season. I am proud for that.”
KADILAK, CAPALBO SHINE FOR MOHAWK
Mohawk finished second in the section standings and Kadilak and Capalbo helped lead the way.
Kadilak, a senior guard, averaged 10.2 points per game.
“Alexa, as the point guard, was the heart and soul of the team this year. She had a lot of responsibility on our team and I thought she did well as one of our senior leaders,” former Mohawk coach Ron Moncrief said. “She showed great leadership on and off the court. I am glad to see the other coaches recognize her talent as well.”
Capalbo, a junior forward, averaged a team-best 15.5 ppg.
“Erynne had a great year as well. With her skillset and size, she was able to play multiple positions,” Moncrief said. “She posed mismatch problems for a lot of teams’ defenses. For us, we utilized her full skillset. I thought she did a great job going inside and playing on the perimeter. I know she is going to have a great year next year. She is a hard worker and will have a great career at Mohawk.”
Mohawk finished 6-4 in the section. The team won its first WPIAL tournament game, but suffered a 51-36 setback to Neshannock in the quarterfinals. The Lady Warriors lost their next two playoff games as well and finished 15-11. Moncrief was not retained after the season.
“I thought we improved from Year 1 to Year 2. Overall, I was pleased with how we improved in the win column. In the playoffs, we ran into Neshannock, which is a proven team. We didn’t perform when it counted the most,” Moncrief said. “I was looking forward to coming back and building onto the success, but wasn’t given an opportunity. The girls worked every single day and fought hard for me and gave it their best every day in practice and games. I appreciate everything I did while I was the coach there at Mohawk.”
Section 1-3A
First Team
Mairan Haggerty (Neshannock), Sr.; Regan Atkins (Laurel), Sr.; Danielle Pontius (Laurel), Alexa Kadilak (Mohawk), Sr.; Erynne Capalbo (Mohawk), Jr.
Second Team
Avina Norman (Beaver Falls), Jr.; Megan Pallerino (Neshannock), Sr.; Johnna Hill (Laurel), Sr.; Claire Noble (Ellwood City), Jr.; Kayla Jones (Ellwood City), Soph.
Honorable Mention
Cali Legzdin (Beaver Falls), Jr.; Taylor Pullen (Beaver Falls), Fr.; Tori Atkins (Laurel), Soph.; Aaralyn Nogay (Neshannock), Sr.; Aricka Young (Mohawk), Jr.
Player of the Year: Mairan Haggerty (Neshannock)
Coach of the Year: Jim Marcantino (Laurel)
