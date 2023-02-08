Mairan Haggerty has grown into a leader on the hardwood for the Neshannock High girls basketball team and continues to improve.
Last Monday, Haggerty posted a career-high 37 points in a 72-55 WPIAL Class 1-3A home victory against Laurel. It was Laurel’s first section loss of the season.
“There was definitely a lot of energy going into the game. The last time we played them, we struggled a lot,” Haggerty said. “We all knew we had to go in and play tough D and rebound and that’s exactly what we did. I feel like rebounding helped me underneath the hoop, scoring wise, so it was definitely good.”
Haggerty also posted six offensive rebounds, six defensive rebounds and three assists for Neshannock in the game.
“That was her career high and that was a huge game for her,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “She handled the ball under pressure; didn’t turn it over. It was a complete game and I said to a few people, ‘I’ve been doing this for 43 years. That was probably the single best performance from a player in a big-time game that meant a lot of all the players I ever coached.’”
Haggerty led Neshannock with 23 points on Thursday to defeat Riverside, 65-32, in another section game.
“In those games you have to just go in and work on everything you need to work on,” Haggerty said. “I was just shooting and it was just going in.”
“When you get into a game like that that’s what we call a blowout and we had a big lead early, it’s hard to keep your focus,” Grybowski said. “She still did everything I’ve been asking her to do lately. She had some really nice assists in finding some open people. It was another complete game for her.”
For her efforts, Haggerty was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
A daughter of Nikki and Deean Haggerty, the senior’s earliest memories of playing basketball were at the age of four. She credits her father for getting her involved in the sport.
Her father played basketball for Westminster, while her mother played on the hardwood for Neshannock as well.
Haggerty said this season so far is, “definitely a struggle but everyday we get closer as a team,” adding, “We really bond and it works out on the court as well. It’s definitely something we’re getting better at...How we bond on the court and off the court has drove us to be the best we can be.”
The senior was part of history last year when the Lady Lancers became the first girls basketball team in Lawrence County to claim PIAA gold.
“There’s definitely a lot of pressure there,” Haggerty said. “We have a big target on our back. Every team is going to want to play their best game against us. We just have to rise to the competition and do our best.”
Haggerty is a jack of all trades on the hardwood.
“She doesn’t love being in the post, she doesn’t love being the point guard but she’s finding out that sometimes that’s to her advantage,” Grybowski said. “You can score in a variety of ways. If it’s a mismatch, I’m going to put you in the post, if you’re being face guarded, I might throw you at the 1. We might run you off of a couple screens. It’s different for her but she’s also growing as a player because she has to do that. She can play the 1 through the 5 without thinking about it.”
Even if Haggerty can play the 1 through 5, where does she feel most comfortable?
“I would definitely say at a guard,” she said. “Once my shots are going in and I’m confident, that means I just feel confident all around and I can do whatever.”
Haggerty is one of six seniors on Neshannock’s roster.
“We’ve been playing together since we were in fourth, fifth grade. This year, we’ve gotten a lot closer without Neleh (Nogay) and Addi (Watts). We had to step up and become leaders,” Haggerty said. “We definitely are a crazy group, but (the underclassmen) look at us as leaders. Hopefully, once we leave, they can step up and do the same as we’ve done.”
Grybowski said Haggerty growing into a leader has been coming along throughout the season.
“She is coming into her own. Mairan is not a born leader. She hasn’t had to lead the last couple of years. This year, that’s a big step for her,” Grybowski said. “She’s not real vocal but she’s becoming the leader that we need in a lot of different areas. Part of that leadership is that you have to set the example and be vocal and help your teammates out. She’s getting better. She’s growing into that role and it’s really nice to watch.”
Haggerty commented that defense is the one thing the Lady Lancers need to improve and that, “We’ve definitely gotten better at it since the Laurel game.”
Haggerty praised coach Grybowski and said it’s always been tough love between them but she goes out and does what she needs to do.
“She has definitely challenged me in the area of motivating. She kind of beats to her own drum. I told this to Coach (Jessica) Shevitz tonight, ‘She makes everything look easy.’ She’s so graceful and athletic,” Grybowski said. “Everything kind of comes to her very easy athletically. Sometimes it looks like she’s not working hard but that’s the gift that she’s been given and it’s really nice to watch her play.
“I also told Shevitz, ‘I’ve been trying to think about great players that I’ve coached over the years...she’s right up there.’ Lorri Johnson and Jaleesa Sams were really my best two players at New Castle. They were both all state multiple years. Mairan Haggerty is as every bit as good as those guys, if not better in some areas, and she’s really been a joy to coach.”
The senior also plays volleyball for Neshannock and has committed to playing basketball at the collegiate level for Seton Hill University after graduation.
