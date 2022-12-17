An Ellwood City legend and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer will soon have his own Pennsylvania Historical Marker.
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission approved a marker for Lewis Robert “Hack” Wilson on Woodside Avenue near the Lincoln High School baseball fields.
Wilson was born on April 26, 1900, in Ellwood City.
He played in the major leagues from 1923 to 1934, playing for the New York Giants (‘23-25), Chicago Cubs (‘26 to ‘31), Brooklyn Dodgers (‘32 to ‘34) and the Philadelphia Phillies in 1934.
Wilson was a four-time National League home run leader from 1926 to 1930, led the NL in RBIs in 1929 and 1930, is a member of the Cubs Hall of Fame and owns the single-season Major League record for RBIs in a season with 191 in 1930. He was inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame in 1979 by the veterans committee.
He died on Nov. 23, 1948, due to internal hemorrhages. He was 48.
The Ellwood City Area Historical Society pushed and campaigned for Wilson to receive a marker in his hometown.
“He was a good hitter. He was phenomenal,” said society president Everett Bleakney.
Bleakney said Wilson was described as a “short fellow” and “bulky,” but was a great power hitter.
Bleakney said Wilson was also known for not always sticking to the rules and regulations of the game, hence his being traded around.
Bleakney said there are different rumors about how he got the nickname Hack, with one report stating due to his stature, he was built like a pile of bricks, which was called a “Hack.”
Still, Bleakney said Wilson is a hometown sports icon.
“We want to honor Hack for the sports figure that he was in Ellwood City,” Bleakney said.
On April 26, 2017, Ellwood City residents traveled to PNC Park to watch the Pirates face the Chicago Cubs on “Hack Wilson Day,” in which the teams honored him before the game.
Ellwood City Mayor Anthony J. Court previously declared every April 26 as Hack Wilson Day in the borough.
Bleakney said the society and the PHMC will host an unveiling ceremony for the marker in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.