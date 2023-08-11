A ceremony will be held this month for an Ellwood City legend and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer receiving a state historical marker in his honor.
The Ellwood City Area Historical Society will host a ceremony for Lewis Robert “Hack” Wilson on Woodside Avenue near the Ewing Park baseball complex.
The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 25. During the ceremony, the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission will present a historical marker in Wilson's honor.
Wilson was born on April 26, 1900, in Ellwood City.
He played in the major leagues from 1923 to 1934, playing for the New York Giants (‘23-25), Chicago Cubs (‘26 to ‘31), Brooklyn Dodgers (‘32 to ‘34) and the Philadelphia Phillies in 1934.
Wilson was a four-time National League home run leader from 1926 to 1930, led the NL in RBIs in 1929 and 1930, is a member of the Cubs Hall of Fame and owns the single-season Major League record for RBIs in a season with 191 in 1930. He was inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame in 1979 by the veterans committee.
He died on Nov. 23, 1948, due to internal hemorrhages. He was 48.
