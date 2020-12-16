Union High football standout Aaron Gunn made it official Wednesday.
Gunn, a 6-foot-3, 308-pound senior offensive and defensive lineman, committed to the University of Louisville to continue his academic and football career in March. On Wednesday, Gunn signed his national letter of intent to play for the Cardinals. He will play on the offensive line for the Cardinals.
A son of Joe and Tenacia Gunn, Aaron Gunn had received offers from West Virginia, Michigan State and Kentucky. Aaron’s older brother Joe also is a Division I athlete, playing baseball at Penn State University.
Union compiled a 4-3 overall record this season, falling short of qualifying for a WPIAL Class 1A playoff spot.
Louisville, an Atlantic Coast Conference member, posted a 4-7 overall record this season.
Earlier this month, Gunn was named to the MaxPreps First Team All-State Team. All six classifications were represented on the team.
In addition, Gunn was a finalist for the second annual Bill Fralic Memorial Award. Pine-Richland's Miguel Jackson captured the award.
