Aaron Gunn is taking his offensive lineman talents from the University of Louisville to James Madison University.
Gunn, a Union High School graduate and the son of Joe and Tenacia Gunn, announced he was transferring in May, and his first day of football camp was Wednesday.
Gunn redshirted in 2021 and played in one game last year against Wake Forest.
“We had a coaching change at Louisville and I had a sit down with my coaches. We figured out what would be best for me and my future and what would be a fresh start,” Gunn said on the decision to transfer. “It was all mutual. There were no hard feelings or anything. It was time for a new chapter.”
Gunn said getting acclimated to the team has, “been great, honestly,” adding, “The players have been pretty welcoming. The coaches and the staff have been great helping me in the transition. Everyone’s taking time to help me individually to play or navigate the campus. Everyone’s played their part in helping me adjust.”
Stacy Robinson, who coached Gunn at Union, has followed Gunn’s journey in the transfer portal. James Madison is coached by Curt Cignetti, who formerly led Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“The landscape of college football is changing daily,” Robinson said. “Louisville was a good fit for him and he enjoyed it there. This portal thing changed and he’s down to JMU and I know he’s happy down there. (JMU’s) head coach’s father (Frank Cignetti Sr.), I was a graduate assistant under him at IUP. It’s a small world. This football circle is continuous.
“We were able to make contact with Curt (Cignetti) and I’m just glad it’s working out for him. He understands the business of college football and he’s happy where he’s at.”
While Louisville competes in the Atlantic Coast Conference, James Madison is transitioning from the Football Bowl Championship (formerly Division I-AA) level to the bowl subdivision. The team is not bowl-eligible until 2024 and competes in the Sun Belt Conference.
“The atmosphere is pretty similar. Both schools are trying to win. That’s what it is,” Gunn said. “Louisville was a little more business. I’m not saying it’s not like that here. There are more people playing strictly for the love of the game and not worried about much else. They’re playing because they love the sport. It’s a pretty similar culture.”
Even with a similar culture, the campus has changed, but Gunn has enjoyed it.
“I love it,” Gunn said of the Harrisonburg, Virginia, campus. “It’s beautiful. It’s like a little city of its own. There’s a lot of nature and little things you can go and do. I love it.”
Gunn said meeting with the coaches has been great as well.
“The offensive line coach (Damian Wroblewski) is really hands-on and he’s helped me a lot as far as the playbook just learning the stuff and little things. The meetings have been great. It’s been productive and not meeting just to meet, but getting something out of it.”
Gunn said he doesn’t have any big plans for his first season on the team other than, “Just trying to be productive to the team any way I can. Being on special teams or playing anywhere I can to help the team be productive and win. I want to go and play to the best of my ability and control what I can control.”
Gunn is majoring in sports recreation and hopes to either become an athletic director or help people out with a sports facility of his own in the future.
Robinson talked about the evolution from Gunn’s first year at Louisville University to his sophomore year at James Madison University. Under Robinson’s watch, Gunn was a first-team all-state offensive lineman and a finalist for the Bill Fralic Memorial Award as the WPIAL’s top interior lineman.
“You can just see the transformation of his body from the workout program and the meal plan those guys are under,” Robinson said. “He’s streamlined. He weighs a lot and you’d never look at him and think that. He’s grown from a boy into a man. That’s for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.