By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
A trio of local offensive linemen earned all-state honors from MaxPreps on Thursday.
Union High’s Aaron Gunn, along with Wilmington’s Jake Chimiak and Connor Vass-Gal were named to the MaxPreps All-State Team. All six classifications were included on the all-state team.
Gunn, a senior competing in Class 1A, was named to the First Team. He has committed to continue his academic and collegiate at NCAA Division I member Louisville.
“It’s a great honor for Aaron,” Scotties coach Stacy Robinson said. “It’s a great testament to his ability. He’s inclusive with some of the best players in the state. You can’t ask for anything more than that.”
The Scotties finished with a 4-3 overall record this year. Gunn will play on the offensive line in college for the Cardinals.
“Aaron was the cog on both sides of the ball for us,” Robinson said. “He was stellar on defense, too. He disrupted every snap up front. Teams would run away from him.
“On offense, Aaron was definitely a force.”
Robinson said Gunn was a four-year starter for Union.
“It’s going to be a gaping hole,” Robinson said of Gunn’s departure to college. “His loss will be more than a void.
“He brought size, athleticism and leadership to our team. You don’t replace guys like that.”
Vass-Gal and Chimiak were both named to the Second Team. The Greyhounds, who compete in Class 2A, finished 10-1 overall.
Wilmington won the District 10, Class 2A championship with a 19-14 verdict over Farrell. The Greyhounds advanced to the PIAA Class 2A title tilt before falling to Southern Columbia last weekend, 42-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.