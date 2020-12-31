golf.jpg
The Grove City and Hickory high boys golf teams led the way in District 10, Region 2-2A golf action this year.

The teams shared the region championship. The Eagles placed two golfers on the region’s first-team all-star squad, while the Hornets added one.

Jacob Wolak of Slippery Rock was named the region’s Golfer of the Year.

Wilmington placed sixth out of seven teams in the region standings. The Greyhounds didn’t have a golfer earn recognition on the first- or second-team squads.

REGION 2 ALL-STARS

First team

Jacob Wolak, Slippery Rock

Cam Colbert, Hickory

Sam Norris, Grove City

Jacob Cattron, Sharon

Toby Matson, Grove City

Logan Wolak, Slippery Rock

Second team

Nick Osborne, Hickory

Connor Evans, Hickory

Jack Hadley, Slippery Rock

Sullivan Brown, Sharon

Aiden Enoch, Hickory

Hunter Harris, Grove City

Region co-champions: Grove City, Hickory

Region Golfer of the Year: Jacob Wolak, Slippery Rock

