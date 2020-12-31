The Grove City and Hickory high boys golf teams led the way in District 10, Region 2-2A golf action this year.
The teams shared the region championship. The Eagles placed two golfers on the region’s first-team all-star squad, while the Hornets added one.
Jacob Wolak of Slippery Rock was named the region’s Golfer of the Year.
Wilmington placed sixth out of seven teams in the region standings. The Greyhounds didn’t have a golfer earn recognition on the first- or second-team squads.
REGION 2 ALL-STARS
First team
Jacob Wolak, Slippery Rock
Cam Colbert, Hickory
Sam Norris, Grove City
Jacob Cattron, Sharon
Toby Matson, Grove City
Logan Wolak, Slippery Rock
Second team
Nick Osborne, Hickory
Connor Evans, Hickory
Jack Hadley, Slippery Rock
Sullivan Brown, Sharon
Aiden Enoch, Hickory
Hunter Harris, Grove City
Region co-champions: Grove City, Hickory
Region Golfer of the Year: Jacob Wolak, Slippery Rock
