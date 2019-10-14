HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — Six feet away from his first PGA Tour victory, Lanto Griffin never felt calmer.
It was only after his par putt fell into the middle of the cup Sunday in the Houston Open that the 31-year-old Griffin struggle to contain so many emotions.
He describes his parents as hippies and his childhood as flush with fun and love, short on cash. His father, who bought him a starter set of clubs even though no one in the family ever played golf, died when Griffin was 12. A local pro in Virginia, Steve Prater, gave him an honorary membership when Griffin’s father died and continues as a coach and mentor.
“This is going to be a week that I’ll never, never forget — regardless what happens the rest of my career,” Griffin said. “I feel very fortunate beyond words.”
Locked in a tight race on the back nine, Griffin took the lead with a 35-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole, and then won with that 6-footer for par, which gave him a 3-under 69 and a one-shot victory over Mark Hubbard and Scott Harrington.
All three were on the Korn Ferry Tour last year. None had ever won on the PGA Tour.
The victory sends Griffin to the Masters and the PGA Championship, gives him a two-year exemption and forces him to come up with a fresh set of goals for the rest of the year. Except for statistics that take a season to complete, he ticked off most of them in Houston.
He won.
He played in a final group.
He wanted to play in two majors.
“I’ll check whatever I have off there and reevaluate after this week,” Griffin said.
Hubbard had the lead until he missed his only fairway of the final round on the par-5 15th, into the high grass of a hazard. He was able to chop out across the fairway into more thick grass, hit his third into a fairway bunker and missed an 8-foot par putt.
Wiesberger capturesEuropean victory
ROME (AP) — Bernd Wiesberger closed with a 6-under 65 to win the Italian Open and move atop the Race to Dubai standings on the European Tour.
Wiesberger rallied from three shots behind Matt Fitzpatrick at Olgiata Golf Club. Fitzpatrick had chances to force a playoff but narrowly missed an eagle putt on the 17th and a birdie putt on the 18th hole. He shot a 69.
Wiesberger, who finished at 16-under 268, won for the third time this year on the European Tour following victories at Made in Denmark and the Scottish Open. He now has two victories this year in the Rolex Series.
Wiesberger has 4,198 points in the Race to Dubai, ahead of Jon Ram (3,898), British Open champion Shane Lowry (3,535) and Fitzpatrick (2,865).
Auto racingRain postponesNASCAR race
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — William Byron and his fellow playoff contenders are getting an extra day of suspense at Talladega Superspeedway.
NASCAR postponed the final two race stages until Monday after rain forced a halt moments after Byron won the first stage Sunday. It’s the middle race of Round 2 in NASCAR’s playoffs ahead of an elimination race at Kansas, making stakes high when they hit the track again.
Byron, who came in eighth in the standings, took the lead with three laps left in the first stage by passing Daniel Hemric. Three-time Talladega winner Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five. They were followed after Stage 1 by Kyle Larson, the only driver to have already secured a spot in the round of eight.
Chase Elliott started on the pole after winning at Talladega in April to end a streak of seven consecutive wins by Ford drivers at the Alabama superspeedway. He and his Hendrick Motorsports had the top four starting spots, including playoff contenders Byron and Bowman, along with Jimmie Johnson, who was seventh after the opening stage.
There weren’t any wrecks at a track where chaos often rules, with one of the few mishaps coming when Ryan Blaney spun out coming into pit road too fast.
“We got a little bit discombobulated there on the bottom lane about halfway through that stage and decided to ride in the back,” Aric Almirola, the defending race champion, said on NBC.
“I figured a lot of those guys in the playoff situation were going to get really aggressive racing for stage points, because I know some of them are pretty desperate.
“I thought that there might be potential for a wreck and I didn’t want to be part of that.”
The rains came before that could happen. The Alabama superspeedway has a tight window with no lights to permit racing after dark.
