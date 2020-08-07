By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
Thirty seconds.
That’s all it took for Gov. Tom Wolf to send shockwaves throughout the entire state of Pennsylvania regarding the potential of high school sports taking place around the state in the fall.
Wolf exited a news conference with a short but stunning statement that left the PIAA and WPIAL abuzz Thursday.
“The guidance is that we ought to avoid any congregate settings. And that means anything that brings people together is going to help that virus get us. We ought to do everything we can to defeat that virus. So, any time we get together, for any reason, that’s a problem. Because it makes it easier for that virus to spread. So, the guidance from us, the recommendation, is we don’t do any sports until Jan. 1,” Wolf said.
High school sports included across the eight Lawrence County schools during the fall include football, boys and girls cross country, boys golf, boys and girls soccer, girls tennis, and girls volleyball.
Heat acclimation for football teams is set to start Monday around the state, with the first official day of practice set for Aug. 17 for all sports. Football teams, as well as all sports, have been working with conditioning and drills for the last several weeks.
“Devastated. I honestly am,” New Castle High football coach Joe Cowart said of his initial reaction to the statement from Wolf. “We have been preaching to our student-athletes all summer, control what you can control. The decisions are outside of our domain.
“We tell them ‘have a great Tuesday. Have a great Wednesday. Have a great Thursday, whatever the case may be. Take advantage of every opportunity you have. We’re still powerless over every decision made. When you wrap your head around it, we’re piggybacking off no spring sports season, it stinks. It stinks.”
Union football coach Stacy Robinson took immediate action when he heard the news.
“I got the text at 11 a.m. and we basically shut it down right there,” Robinson said of the team’s workout. “There’s no need to assume any risk.
“They are big boys. These are perilous times. They have to grow up. This is the world we live in.”
Laurel will remain on the field to get ready for a potential football season.
“We’re continuing on,” Spartans coach Brian Cooper said. “I’m hoping people voice their opinion enough that the governor takes notice. I have a season to get ready for.”
Cooper noted he’s disappointed with Wolf’s brief statement.
“I think it’s sad,” he said. “After everyone put in all this hard work. You have to give it an opportunity.
“There have been safety plans drawn up from school districts. From our area (of the state), I think it’s working. Everyone involved deserves a shot at it. Some areas might not be, but let it be determined by each school district. I’m not a fan of it.”
Neshannock football coach Fred Mozzocio, equally as disappointed as Cooper, acknowledged his program has been following the guidelines that have been drawn up.
“My thoughts on it are, the governor, does he really realize what is going on with sports?” Mozzocio said. “Travel baseball, never stopped. AAU basketball, 7 on 7 football. They never stopped. These kids aren’t regulated. Nobody is watching over them.
“We’re taking all the proper steps to keep the kids safe here. But, they are going to take the time to tell them they can’t play sports. It just doesn’t make sense.”
Robinson is taking more of a wait and see approach.
“I don’t want to be one of those people that second guesses,” Robinson said. “By the same token, whatever side you go on, the other side will jump on you.
“I’d like to see how far it could go and if it has to be shut down then you shut it down. It’s our job to look further down the road than the kids can.”
Some have suggested moving football to the spring in hopes a vaccine will be available.
“Logistically, I don’t know how that would work,” Robinson said. “If that’s what needs to be done, we’ll sure give it a shot.
“Right now, the PIAA is just trying to buy time. Football is a tough game. It’s a physical sport. It sounds good in theory. But there are many things to be considered.”
Cowart and Cooper also serve as track and field coaches at their respective schools. Cowart coaches the Lady ‘Canes and Cooper directs the Spartans’ boys team.
Playing football in the spring would be a challenge from their perspective.
“I would like to play the game,” Cowart said of playing football at some point. “We want to give the kids the opportunity to do it.
“It’s tough logistically (moving it to the spring). If Jan. 1 is the ghost date to do things, then you can push all sports to starting in January. Figure out what you will play in the winter and push things further into June.”
Said Cooper, “How do you separate with the spring sports? Move the spring sports back to the fall? Then when do you make the transition to it? Physically and things like that. The other problem is the prep time getting ready for it. That’s winter, most schools don’t have the facilities for it.
“If you’re up in Erie, how do you get ready for it? You would be below a safe temperature to practice outside. And when will you play the games. I get the idea behind it, but I’d much rather see it in the fall. How do you even deal with the spring sports? What takes priority? There are so many issues with that. I have a hard time seeing that (spring football) coming.”
Football is a sport that will be missed across the state, not only by fans but by the athletes and coaching staffs.
“For these kids, especially in football, football is a special sport,” Mozzocio said. “You play it once. For 95 percent, they never get to play it again at the collegiate level.
“You’re never going to play football again if you’re not good enough. It’s heartbreaking for these kids.”
CROSS COUNTRY
New Castle’s boys team won the WPIAL Class 2A championship last year and took third at the PIAA championship meet. The ‘Canes lost three of their top seven boys from that team, but would still be in position for a strong season this year.
“We still have five returning runners and they are all seniors. They all finished in the top 20 at the WPIAL meet,” New Castle coach Jeff Shaftic said.
“We are going to be good enough this year to give it a shot again. I think we could make a run at it. I just hope the kids could get that opportunity, But, I don’t make those judgements.”
The potential of not having a season is tough on a team that is a defending champion.
“This is unprecedented times. There’s not any right or wrong answer,” Shaftic said. “Coaching these kids and teaching these kids, I just think people can’t underplay how important it is to teach and coach these kids.
“There has to be a balance. There’s fear on one side. This disease is real. But so are the opportunities these young men and women are missing.”
Shaftic’s stance on the situation is clear.
“I’m disappointed, and I know my kids will be, too, if it ends that way on Friday,” he said. “These young men and women lost their track season. I get it. What about the health of the people in the community. I understand that.
“Cross country is an easy sport to navigate through. If anything, maybe the governor will want to look at it sport by sport.”
Shaftic is optimistic things will work out.
“My hope is there will be practice next week,” he said.
GIRLS TENNIS
Veteran Neshannock coach Chuck Dess was caught off guard by Wolf’s statement.
“I was shocked today. Stunned,” Dess said. “We’ve been following all the guidelines that we needed to. We put all of our plans in place and followed all of the protocols.
“We do all the necessary things to keep everyone safe, just like every other school.”
Dess will continue to run the program how he normally does as a season approaches until further word is given.
“We’re moving forward until otherwise told,” he said. “We had a meeting with the return to play stuff and we had put a plan in place.
“We’ve been doing conditioning. I’ve been following all the protocols, taking temperatures. We’ve been social distancing. We’ll continue to do all of those things unless the season is canceled.”
Tennis is another sport that could be shifted, to either a winter or spring sport. Teams could play at indoor tennis centers in the winter, or if need be possibly in a basketball gym with the proper setup. Or push it to the spring and be held along with boys tennis, which is a spring sport.
“If it’s about safety and the well-being of the kids, I’d love these kids to have a season,” Dess said. “It was tough losing the boys from the spring without having a season.
“We would do whatever it takes to get the season off the ground and have some form of a season.”
VOLLEYBALL
New Castle volleyball coach Michael Spelich has been working hard along with his team to prepare for the upcoming season. Spelich said Gov. Wolf’s statement was a tough pill to swallow for all sports around the state.
“I think that we’re all very disappointed,” he said. “My concern is the fact that we’re taking valuable time away from students from those that are going to be unable to get that time back.
“To echo what the PIAA said, they put a lot of time to put things together for safety for everyone involved. If you read the volleyball guidelines, they limited us to eight kids per team. Those guidelines are highly unreasonable.”
Spelich said his team will sit back and let things unfold.
“We practiced today,” Spelich said. “Based on the release today, after practice, we suspended things for (Friday). We’ll just wait and see.
“My main concern is they are taking opportunities from student-athletes. Scholarship opportunities that they will never get.”
Girls volleyball could be shifted to the winter or even to the spring, when boys volleyball is contested.
“I would absolutely be in favor of it being moved to another season,” Spelich said. “The only challenge is when junior high volleyball occurs. Junior high volleyball is a late winter sport at New Castle and that starts in February.
“We need to concentrate on the older varsity athletes. They need to have the utmost opportunity to play at the next level.”
