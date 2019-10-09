PATTERSON HEIGHTS — The Neshannock High boys golf team will play for a district championship.
The Lancers linksters carded a five-player total of 429 to finish second among a group of 10 schools competing in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals at Beaver Valley Golf Club on Tuesday.
Sewickley Academy finished first in the group with a 386 and Riverside was third with a 430. The top three schools advance to face off against three other qualifying schools from the other semifinal group. Those six schools will compete for the WPIAL championship at 10 a.m. Thursday at Cedarbrook on the gold course.
“The team has had such a great year,” Neshannock assistant coach Bob Burkes said. “I wouldn’t say I expected it. But I thought we had a real good chance to move on.
“Nobody played lights out, but everybody was consistent. Consistency has been the key to their success. It’s exciting for them to go on because they’ve had such a great year. It’s very deserving for them. Coach Bub (Mike Kirkwood) does such a great job preparing them.”
The Class 2A champion will move on to the PIAA finals on Oct. 23.
Preston Turk (senior) paced Neshannock with a 41-39—80 and Nick Viggiano (senior) was next with a 40-42—82.
“Preston has been a consistent player all year long,” Burkes said. “He’s a very good player; he keeps rolling out the good scores. You can see the consistency in his swing.
“Nick played well, too. Very consistent.”
Liam McGann (senior) posted a 43-43—86, followed by Liam Kosior (junior) with a 45-45—90 and Sam Ball (sophomore) with a 47-44—91. Justin Lockley, a junior, also played Tuesday. His 47-47—94 was thrown out.
“Our top three has been so solid all year,” Burkes said. “From 78 to 82 or 83 all year long, almost every match. We know where those guys are going to be. It was just their consistency showing up.
“You have some teams with two or three really good guys up front and the back end isn’t as strong. But our back end is just as strong; they’re the difference makers. You can count on them doing the same thing every match. When you play Neshannock, you’ll get six good golfers.”
Riverside’s Skyler Fox was the medalist with a 72. Sewickley Academy was the lone team to have four golfers in the 70s.
Sewickley Academy is bidding for its seventh consecutive WPIAL championship.
“I don’t think it’s any secret, Sewickley Academy is very good. They’re that good,” Burkes said. “We probably have to come out and have five or six guys play the best golf they have played in their life. We know our guys are capable of that. It will be a huge challenge and mountain to climb.”
This is the first trip to the WPIAL finals for the Lancers in about five years.
