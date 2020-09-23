Tommy George shot a 40 to propel the Wildcats to a 218-270 Section 5-2A win over the Scotties on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights.
Tommy Presnar and Vince Sibeto both shot a 43 for Shenango (8-2). Zach Herb and Nico Vanasco both shot a 46 for the winners.
Rocco Galmarini fired a 47 for Union and Zach Chorneky tallied a 51. Jaiden Poerio posted a 53 for the Scotties, Sullivan Egbert followed with a 58 and Cameron Taylor tallied a 61.
Neshannock upends Laurel
Liam Kosior and Justin Lockley each shot a 40 to propel the Lancers to a 212-237 Section 5-2A win over Laurel on the par-36 front nine at Castle Hills.
Matt Morelli fired a 41 for Neshannock (6-3) and Cameron McConnell was next with a 45. Sam Ball notched a 46.
Sam Haswell carded a 43 and Brandon Boyles followed with a 44. Caleb Gilmore garnered a 47 for the Spartans, Nolan Ayres posted a 49 and Greg Preisser chipped in with a 54.
Eight locals move on
Shenango High’s Tommy George was the medalist, firing a 77, at the WPIAL Section 5-2A Individual Qualifier at the par-71 Stonecrest Golf Course. Sam Haswell (Laurel), Justin Lockley (Neshannock), Jack Barth (Mohawk), Joey Hudson (Ellwood City), Paul Litrenta (Neshannock), Milo Sesti (Ellwood City) and Liam Kosior (Neshannock) also qualified.
Volleyball
Wilmington scores win
The Lady Greyhounds defeated visiting Reynolds 25-17, 26-24, 28-26 in a District 10 Region, 3-2A match.
Gabi Lego slammed nine kills for Wilmington (3-0) and Remi Koi scooped up 14 digs. Tigest Kelliher collected nine digs for the Lady Greyhounds and Rachel Lego delivered 20 assists.
The Lady Greyhounds lost the JV match, 25-19, 25-20.
Laurel wins in three
Regan Atkins served nine aces to guide the Lady Spartans to a 25-14, 25-11, 25-12 Section 1-2A road win over New Brighton.
Lily Pancher posted six kills for Laurel (2-2), while Josey Fortuna recorded 12 assists and six digs. Reese Bintrim made six passes.
Neshannock defeats Mohawk
The Lady Lancers scored a 25-12, 25-13, 25-16 Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Warriors.
Julia Germond served 12 points for Neshannock (3-1). Maddi DeMatteo recorded six aces and three blocks, while Marian Haggerty delivered six kills.
Neshannock won the JV match, 25-11, 18-25, 15-11.
Jenny Lyda scored six points and Tori Micco added four assists for Mohawk.
Neshannock also won the JV game, 25-11, 18-25, 15-11.
Deyani Revis served seven points for Mohawk.
Ellwood outlasts Shenango
The Lady Wolverines won the first two games, before the Lady Wildcats rallied to force a fifth game. But Ellwood City pulled out a 25-16, 25-22, 24-26, 23-25, 15-10 Section 1-2A home verdict.
Emilee Fedrizzi slammed 16 kills with 14 points for Shenango. Kylee Rubin notched 20 kills and nine digs for the visitors, while Kassidy Peters posted 38 assists.
Hannah Zeigler served eight points for the Lady Wildcats, Emma Callahan scooped up nine digs and Kelly Cleaver blocked seven shots.
Neshannock sweeps foe
Julia Germond served 14 points to lead the Lady Lancers to a 25-20, 25-14, 25-18 Section 1-2A home win over New Brighton.
Shenango cruises past Freedom
Emilee Fedrizzi notched six points, seven kills and four aces to pace the Lady Wildcats to a 25-10, 25-13, 25-7 Section 1-2A home victory over Freedom.
Girls tennis
Neshannock edges Riverside
The Lady Lancers picked up a 3-2 Section 4-2A win over the Lady Panthers at Pearson Park.
Ava Horn (No. 2) and Reese Zimmerman (No. 3) earned singles wins for Neshannock (2-2, 3-2).
Baily Nocera/Katie Wawrzynski (No. 1) claimed a win in doubles action for the Lady Lancers.
Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 3, RIVERSIDE 2
SINGLES
1. Brooke Verrico (R) def. Cristina Memo 7-5, 6-2.
2. Ava Horn (N) def. Brianna Stadtfeld 6-1, 6-2.
3. Reese Zimmerman (N) def. Kiersten Whipple 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.
DOUBLES
1. Baily Nocera/Katie Wawrzynski (N) def. Emily Fox/Lauren Bush 6-1, 6-1.
2. Cheyenne Ault/Alyssa Dallies (R) def. Gianna Memo/Elena Noga (N) 6-3, 6-2.
Lady Greyhounds top Sharon
Wilmington cruised to a 4-1 District 10, Region 2-2A road win over Sharon.
Grace Hendrickson (No. 1), Mary Matyasovsky (No. 2), and Taylor Dlugozima scored singles wins for Wilmington (6-2, 6-2).
The doubles team of Anna McGinnis/Savannah Bailey (No. 1) also posted a win.
Following are the results:
WILMINGTON 4, SHARON 1
SINGLES
1. Grace Hendrickson (W) def. Lili George 6-2, 6-4.
2. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Emily Lipke 6-1, 6-2.
3. Taylor Dlugozima (W) def. Emma Barborak 6-2, 6-4.
DOUBLES
1. Anna McGinnis/Savannah Bailey (W) def. Ella Connelly/Miranda Metro 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (7-4).
2. Megan Messina/Iresha Norris (S) def. Jenna Allison/Bella Toto (W) 6-1, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).
Neshannock rolls to win
The Lady Lancers defeated Blackhawk 4-1 in a WPIAL Section 4-2A match at Pearson Park.
