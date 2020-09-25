The Neshannock and Shenango high golf teams kept up their winning ways Thursday.
The Lancers edged Ellwood City Lincoln 209-222 over the par 36 front nine at Castle Hills to clinch a WPIAL Section 5-2A playoff berth.
Neshannock is now 8-3.
Cameron McConnell paced the Lancers with a 39, followed by Sam Ball with a 40, Justin Lockey with a 42, Paul Litrenta with a 43 and Liam Kosior with a 45.
For Ellwood City, Joey Hudson led with a 34, followed by Milo Sesti’s 44, Ryan Hampton’s 44, Geoffrey Bokor’s and Tyler Baker’s 50.
Shenango tops Mohawk
The Wildcats moved to 9-2 with the 223-236 Section 5-2AA decision.
Tommy George spearheaded Shenango with a 35, followed by Tommy Presnar with a 43, Vince Sibeto with a 46, Zach Herb with a 48 and Mike Leitera with a 51.
Volleyball
Lady wildcats sweep
Shenango swept New Brighton, 25-8, 25-18, 25-7.
Emilee Fedrizzi had 18 service points, six aces and eight digs for the Lady Wildcats.
Kylee Rubin added 11 kills and six service points and Kassidy Peters 17 assists.
ELLWOOD IS VICTORIOUS
Ellwood City Lincoln downed Mohawk 25-14, 25-10, 25-12.
For Mohawk, Talia Magno had seven assists and Megan Veon five kills.
Ellwood also won the JV game, 25-21, 25-18.
Neshannock topped Freedom 25-10, 21-25, 25-10 and 25-10.
Maya Mrozek had 11 kills and three blocks for the Lady Lancers. Alexa Vitale had an outstanding performance as libero with 40 on-target passes and four back-row attacks.
Jules Germond had 12 points on serve.
Neshannock won the JV game, 25-19 and 25-20.
Lady GREYHOUNDS PREVAIL
Wilmington won at Farrell, 26-12, 25-27, 25-8 and 25-21.
Remi Koi had 11 digs for the Lady Greyhounds and Rachel Lego 11 digs and 16 assists for the victors.
LAUREL SWEEPS FOE
Laurel defeated Beaver Falls, 25-14, 25-8 and 25-9.
Regan Atkins had seven aces and Lily Pancher and Jaeleigh Henderson added five kills each for the winners (4-2). Mackenzie Miles added 12 passes to target and Josey Fortuna nine assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.