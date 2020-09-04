Shenango High’s Tommy George excelled on the golf course Thursday.
George fired an even-par 36 for the Wildcats in a 198-214 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Ellwood City Lincoln on the front nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Zach Herb was next for Shenango (2-1, 2-1) with a 39. Brayden Cast and Vince Sibeto each tallied a 40 for the Wildcats, while Tommy Presnar posted a 43.
Joey Hudson and Geoffrey Bokor both bagged a 41 for the Wolverines, Ryan Hampton tallied a 42, and Milo Sesti shot a 44. Daniel Rogers added a 46 for Ellwood City.
Red Hurricane falls
Rocco Bernadina and George Joseph both shot a 42 in New Castle’s 198-225 Section 5-3A loss to Blackhawk on the par-36 back nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Jake Wagner fired a 43 for the ‘Canes (1-2, 1-2) and Dom Natale was next with a 47. Dom Cade contributed a 51.
New Castle lost to Beaver on Wednesday, 214-235, at Sylvan Heights on the par-36 front nine. Josh Hoerner carded a 41 to lead the ‘Canes.
Girls tennis
Wilmington rolls
The Lady Greyhounds captured a 4-1 season-opening District 10, Region 1-2A decision over Sharon.
Grace Hendrickson (No. 1), Mary Matyasovsky (No. 2) and Taylor Dlugozima (No. 3) earned singles wins for Wilmington. The doubles tandem of Jenna Allison/Mary Boyd also picked up a victory.
Following are the results:
WILMINGTON 4, SHARON 1
SINGLES
1. Grace Hendrickson (W) def. Lily George 6-3, 6-3.
2. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Emma Barborak 6-1, 6-1.
3. Taylor Dlugozima (W) def. Ella Connelly 6-2, 6-2.
DOUBLES
1. Miranda Metro/Megan Messina (S) def. Anna McGinnis/Savannah Bailey 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
2. Jenna Allison/Mary Boyd (W) def. Iresha Norris/Katie Lapikas 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
