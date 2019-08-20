Shenango High boys golfer Zach Herb started the season strong Monday.
Herb fired a one-under 34 to lead the Wildcats to a 211-223 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Mohawk on the par-35 front nine at Stonecrest Golf Course.
It was the season opener for both teams.
Tommy George chipped in with a 37 for Shenango and Vincent Sibeto contributed a 42. Brayden Cast collected a 43 and Thomas Presnar posted a 55 for the winners.
Preston McConnell shot a 40 to lead the Warriors and Jack Barth followed with a 41. Kevan Yourns tallied a 45, Jackson Miller notched a 48 and Kelci Yeager contributed a 49.
Laurel knocks off Union
Sam Haswell fired a 37 to lift the Spartans to a 219-273 Section 5-2A win over the Scotties at Green Meadows.
Tyler Upperman was next for Laurel with a 40. Marcus Haswell and Brandon Boyles both delivered a 47 for the victors. Nolan Ayres added a 48.
Dom Summers fired a 46 to lead the Scotties and Braydon Porter posted a 49.
Vinnie Fuleno notched a 53, Sam Eckert posted a 62 and Conner Eckert followed with a 63.
New Castle falls
Jacob Wagner recorded a 37 for the Red Hurricane in a 216-239 Section 5-3A loss to Montour on the par-35 back nine at Sylvan Heights.
Rocco Bernadina chipped in with a 39 for New Castle (0-1, 0-1) and Josh Hoerner followed with a 48. George Joseph shot a 54 and Dom Natale notched a 58.
Deep leads Wilmington
Presley Deep delivered an 18-hole 111 for the Greyhounds in a District 10, Region 2-AA mega match at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course.
Cooper Cline carded a 114 for Wilmington and Maxwell Frederick followed with a 117. Brayden McCown was next with a 121.
The Greyhounds took seventh place out of seven schools with a 463.
Grove City won the event with a 326 and Slippery Rock was second with a 336. Hickory (339), West Middlesex (383), Sharpsville (386) and Sharon (404) filled places three through six.
Lancers top Ellwood
Liam McGann scored a 39 to propel Neshannock to a 213-220 Section 5-2A win over the Wolverines on the par-36 back nine at Del-Mar.
Nick Viggiano chipped in with a 40 for the Lancers and Preston Turk tallied a 43. Sam Ball registered a 45 and Justin Lockley added a 46.
Joey Hudson paced Ellwood City Lincoln with a 39 and Milo Sesti delivered a 42. Ryan Hampton fired a 44, Tyler Richards recorded a 47 and Zach Polojak posted a 48.
Girls tennis
Lady Greyhounds roll
Wilmington sailed to a 4-1 season-opening District 10, Region 2-A home win over Oil City played on the Westminster College courts.
Ashlynn McAllen (No. 1) and Taylor Dlugozima (No. 2) claimed singles wins for the Lady Greyhounds. The doubles tandems of Anna McGinnis/Kaylee Vastano (No. 1) and Savannah Bailey/Jenna Allison (No. 2) also scored wins for Wilmington.
Following are the results:
WILMINGTON 4,OIL CITY 1
SINGLES
1. Ashlynn McAllen (W) def. Ashley Battaglia 6-1, 6-1.
2. Taylor Dlugozima (W) def. Sophie Horner 6-2, 6-2.
3. Heather Carns (OC) def. Grace Hendrickson 6-4, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Anna McGinnis/Kaylee Vastano (W) def. Haley Burk/Payton Burk 6-0, 6-3.
2. Savannah Bailey/Jenna Allison (W) def. Jessa Girty/Annika Carlson 6-1, 6-2.
