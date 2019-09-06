The New Castle High boys golf team pulled out a squeaker at Chartiers Country Club on Thursday.
The Red Hurricane nipped Montour 247-248 in WPIAL Section 5-3A action over the par-36 front nine.
New Castle’s Jacob Wagner was medalist with a 43, followed by Rocco Bernadina with a 44, George Joseph with a 52, Josh Hoerner with a 53 and Dom Natale with a 55.
The ‘Canes are now 3-4 in the section, 3-4 overall.
Shenango edges Mohawk
Tommy George fired a 42 to lift the Wildcats to a 239-242 Section 5-2A home win over the Warriors.
Zach Herb was next for Shenango (4-4, 4-4) with a 44 and Vince Sibeto added a 48. Hunter Deal delivered a 51 and Thomas Presnar posted a 54.
Jack Barth notched a 40 for Mohawk and Preston McConnell collected a 44. Caleb Mays (50), Jackson Miller (52) and Kelci Yeager (56) also scored for the Warriors.
Wolverines fall short
Milo Sesti shot a 38 for the Wolverines in a 217-220 Section 5-2A home loss to Riverside on the par-36 back nine at Del-Mar.
Joey Hudson followed with a 41 for Ellwood City Lincoln (4-2, 8-2) and Tyler Richards recorded a 46. Ryan Hampton tallied a 47 and Zach Polojac added a 48.
Girls tennis
Lady Greyhounds prevail
Wilmington posted a 4-1 District 10, Region 1-2A road win over Sharon.
Taylor Dlugozima (No. 2) and Grace Hendrickson (No. 3) claimed singles wins for Wilmington (6-0, 6-1).
The doubles tandems of Anna McGinnis/Kaylee Vastano (No. 1) and Savannah Bailey/Jenna Allison (No. 2) also captured victories.
Following are the results:
WILMINGTON 4, SHARON 1
SINGLES
1. Faith McSherry (S) def. Ashlynn McAllen 6-1, 6-1.
2. Taylor Dlugozima (W) def. Lily George 6-2, 6-3.
3. Grace Hendrickson (W) def. Emily Lipke 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Anna McGinnis/Kaylee Vastano (W) def. Emma Barborak/Ella Connelly 6-2, 6-0.
2. Savannah Bailey/Jenna Allison (W) def. Miranda Metro/Iresha Norris 6-3, 6-2.
Lady Lancers cruise
Neshannock breezed to a 4-1 Section 2-2A road decision over Quaker Valley.
Kelli Huffman (No. 1), Margo Silverman (No. 2) and Cristina Memo (No. 3) all bagged wins in singles action for Neshannock (4-1, 6-1).
Morgan Jones/Katie Wawrzynski (No. 2) earned a win at No. 2 doubles for the Lady Lancers.
Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 4, QUAKER VALLEY 1
SINGLES
1. Kelli Huffman (N) def. Emily Sanders 6-2, 6-3.
2. Margo Silverman (N) def. Maggie Mcmanus 6-1, 6-2.
3 Cristina Memo (N) def. Mary Pangburn 6-3, 6-4.
DOUBLES
1. Gwen Nace/Amanda Chau (QV) def. Ava Horn/Reese Zimmerman 6-4, 6-3.
2. Morgan Jones/Katie Wawrzynski (N) def. Miranda Clark/Loren Barnes (QV) 6-2, 6-1.
EXHIBITION
Bailey Nocera/Gianna Memo were 6-2 doubles winners.
