Jack Barth led the way for the Mohawk High boys golf team Thursday.
Barth fired a 37 to propel the Warriors to a 210-216 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Neshannock on the par-35 front nine at Stonecrest.
Keigan Hopper contributed a 42 for Mohawk (3-4 section, 4-4 overall), while Jackson Miller chipped in with a 43. Kaden Young and Mason Hopper each shot a 44 for the Warriors.
Liam Kosior collected a 40 for the Lancers, and Sam Ball notched a 43. Paul Litrenta and Caleb McConnell both scored a 44, while Justin Lockley added a 45.
New Castle falls
Dom Natale, Josh Hoerner, and George Joseph all shot a 46 for New Castle in a 201-241 Section 5-3A loss to West Allegheny on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights.
Nate Pitzer followed for New Castle (1-5, 1-5) with a 50, and Jacob Wagner shot a 53.
Shenango cruises
Tommy George shot an even-par 36 to lead the Wildcats to a 204-242 win over Riverside on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights.
Zach Herb was next for Shenango (4-1, 4-1) with a 37. Brayden Cast contributed a 41 for the Wildcats, Tommy Presnar posted a 42, and Vince Sibeto added a 48.
Greyhounds place fifth
Kaitlyn Hoover fired an 18-hole 88 for Wilmington in a District 10, Region 2-2A mega match at Deer Creek Golf Course.
The Greyhounds garnered a 375 overall total to claim fifth place in the seven-team field.
Garrett Heller shot a 90 for Wilmington, and Maxwell Frederick was next with a 97. Brayden McCown collected a 100.
Grove City took first place with a 317, and Hickory captured second with a 333. Slippery Rock recorded a third-place score of 339, while West Middlesex was fourth with a 354, and Sharpsville was sixth with a 394. Sharon, which didn’t field a complete team, placed seventh.
Girls tennis
Neshannock falls
The Lady Lancers lost a 5-0 Section 2-2A home match to Beaver at Pearson Park.
Neshannock is now 0-1 in section and 1-1 overall.
Following are the results:
BEAVER 5, NESHANNOCK 0
SINGLES
1. Anna Blum (B) def. Cristina Memo 6-1, 6-2.
2. Fiona Rubino (B) def. Ava Horn 6-1, 6-0.
3. Isabel Rubino (B) def. Reese Zimmerman 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Chloe DeSanzo/Lilly Pruszenski (B) def. Baily Nocera/Katie Wawrzynski 6-0, 6-1
2. Ella Peluso/Elle Taylor (B) def. Gianna Memo/Elena Noga 6-1, 6-2.
Lady Greyhounds lose
Wilmington dropped a 4-1 road decision to Grove City in a District 10, Region 2-2A match.
Taylor Dlugozima (No. 3) picked up the lone win for the Lady Greyhounds in singles action.
Wilmington is now 3-1, 3-1.
Following are the results:
GROVE CITY 4, WILMINGTON 1
SINGLES
1. Mary Coulter (GC) def. Grace Hendrickson 6-2, 6-2.
2. Macy Maitson (GC) def. Mary Matyasovsky 6-3, 6-2.
3. Taylor Dlugozima (W) def. Abby Aument 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
DOUBLES
1. Katie Feng/Cana Severson (GC) def. Anna McGinnis/Savannah Bailey 6-1, 7-6 (7-0).
2. Jane Coulter/Lillian Coulter (GC) def. Jenna Allison/Mary Boyd 6-1, 6-4.
