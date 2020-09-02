Jake Wagner paved the way for the New Castle High boys golf team Tuesday.
Wagner fired a 43 to lead the Red Hurricane to a 235-249 WPIAL Section 5-3A win over Central Valley on the par-36 front nine at Shadow Lake.
Dom Cade followed with a 46 for New Castle (1-0, 1-0), while Rocco Bernadina and George Joseph both carded a 47. Josh Hoerner shot a 52 for the winners.
Mohawk upends New Brighton
The Warriors evened their record at 1-1 with the 238-243 win at the Beaver Valley Golf Club.
Jack Barth led Mohawk with a 42, followed by Jackson Miller with a 46, Kaden Young with a 47, Mason Hopper with a 49 and Keigan Hopper with a 54.
Wilmington takes sixth
The Greyhounds finished sixth with a team score of 419 in a District 10, Region 2-2A mega match at Oakview Golf Course.
Kaitlyn Hoover carded a 92 to lead Wilmington and Presley Deep was next with a 100. Maxwell Frederick contributed a 112, and Ryan Onestak added a 115.
Hickory won the event with a 331, while Grove City took second with a 336. Slippery Rock was third (343), West Middlesex placed fourth (383), Sharpsville captured fifth (396), and Sharon was seventh. The Tigers didn’t field a complete team.
