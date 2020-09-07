Sam Haswell and Marcus Haswell paved the way for the Laurel High boys golf team.
Sam and Marcus both shot a 43 to lead the Spartans to a 221-251 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Riverside on the par-36 front nine at Connoquenessing Country Club.
Nolan Ayres fired a 44 for Laurel (2-1 section, 2-1 overall), and Caleb Gilmore garnered a 45. Greg Preisser posted a 46.
New Castle falls
Jacob Wagner led the New Castle High boys golf team against Hopewell.
Wagner fired a 40 for the Red Hurricane in a 194-240 WPIAL Section 5-3A loss to the Vikings on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
George Joseph was next for New Castle with a 45 and Dom Natale notched a 50. Rocco Bernadina tallied a 52 and Dom Cade collected a 53.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.