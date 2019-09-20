Ryan Hampton scored a 41 to lead Ellwood City Lincoln to a 222-243 Section 5-2A win over Union on the par-35 back nine at Sylvan Heights.
Milo Sesti was next for Ellwood City with a 42 and Joey Hudson added a 43. Tyler Richards recorded a 47 and Tyler Baker notched a 49.
Brayden Porter posted a 44 to lead Union and Dom Summers shot a 45. Vinny Fuleno (46), Zach Chornenky (53) and Sam Egbert (55) also scored for the Scotties.
Wilmington falls
Maxwell Frederick fired a 42 for the Greyhounds in a 170-186 District 10, nonregion loss to Sharon on the par-36 front nine at Tanglewood.
Brayden McCown followed with a 44 for Wilmington and Garrett Heller added a 48. Ryan Onestak chipped in with a 52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.