Milo Sesti paced the Ellwood City Lincoln High boys golf team to a win Thursday.
Sesti fired a 39 to lead the Wolverines to a 214-237 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Mohawk on the par-35 front nine at Stonecrest Golf Course.
Joey Hudson was next for the Wolverines with a 40 and Geoffrey Bokor posted a 41. Ryan Hampton tallied a 43 and Zac Polojac posted a 51.
Jack Barth shot a 42 to lead the Warriors and Kaden Young fired a 46. Jackson Miller notched a 48, Mason Hopper contributed a 49 and Keigan Hopper tallied a 52.
Hoover leads Wilmington
Kaitlyn Hoover fired an 85 to pace the Wilmington boys golf team in a District 10, Region 2-2A mega match at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course.
The Greyhounds compiled a 427, finishing sixth in the seven-team field.
Brayden McCown was next for Wilmington with a 112, while Maxwell Frederick contributed a 114. Presley Deep delivered a 116.
Grove City placed first with a 346 and Hickory took second with a 347. Slippery Rock (356) was third, West Middlesex (378) took fourth and Sharpsville (395) captured fifth. Sharon was seventh. The Tigers didn’t field a complete team.
