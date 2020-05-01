Fore!
Golf balls will be flying on Friday as Pennsylvania re-opens courses around the state.
Golf courses have been closed around Pennsylvania since March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Courses are required to maintain strict guidelines. Both indoors and on the course.
“We’re looking forward to getting open,” Avalon Field Club at New Castle course manager and golf pro Craig Weis said. “We’re excited to get the year started. The pandemic has thrown things all out of whack.”
Courses are allowed to distribute carts to players, but only one player is permitted per cart. Avalon Field Club will be a bit more accommodating in that regard.
“If they’re related or they live together, they can ride together,” Weis said.
“Everyone else is to ride in single carts. We prefer single carts.”
Weis said there will be no rakes in the bunkers at Avalon and ballwashers are disabled.
“The driving range and putting green will not be available right now.
“If they want a scorecard and pencil, they will be sanitized in a bucket. Players are on their own getting them from the bucket.”
Players should play it safe with keeping score. Bringing a notepad and something to write with would be a safe bet in case a specific course doesn’t have them available at this time.
Golfers will need to check with the course they wish to play regarding other rentals like pull carts and clubs.
“I’m not clear on if we’re permitted to rent the pull carts,” said Scott Russell, who is in his sixth year as course manager at Castle Hills Golf Course.
“We have them, but they’re not permitting anything as far as rental equipment. I know you can’t rent clubs.”
Ben Thomas, who has owned Tanglewood Golf Course in Pulaski for five years, pointed out his course has 20 pull carts and they are available.
Despite having just a few days to get ready for the re-opening, the courses will be ready to go.
“The conditions of the course are wonderful,” said Mike Kirkwood, who is in his first season as course manager at Green Meadows Golf Course in Volant. “They’ve been cutting the course, treating them and rolling them just like they would normally if everybody was playing. But with nobody playing, you won’t have tire marks out there. Right now, it looks like Augusta.”
Kirkwood did say it wasn’t easy getting prepared for the re-opening.
“Not really. You don’t have enough time,” Kirkwood said when asked if the four-day notice was long enough. “You wait to hear what the guidelines are. What you can do, what you can’t do. You try to follow exactly what is going on.”
Said Russell, “Since we’ve been shut down for a month and a half, we didn’t have any workers other than myself and a greenskeeper and a few volunteers.
“We’ve been cutting the grass. Mowing the greens. It’s in better shape now than it’s ever been. That’s all we’ve been doing is working on the course with no play. It’s in great shape.”
Hearing the ball roll into the cup is a great sound to any golfer. But during these times with restrictions, linksters will have to settle for some changes.
“Players are not allowed to touch the flag sticks. There’s no reason to,” Thomas said. “If they bump the cup, that’s as good as making it.”
“The cups will be upside down,” Kirkwood said. “The ball would only go in about an inch. There will be no rakes in the sand traps.”
Facemasks won’t be required to be worn on the course, but they are to be worn at the course.
“You have to wear facemasks to enter the building, but not to golf,” Kirkwood said.
“Just social distancing when they’re out there, no congregating when they’re out there. You can’t stay in the shelters or anything.”
Thomas added, “facemasks aren’t required to be worn on the course. But in the pro shop, we would like the golfers to wear them. I don’t see it necessary to wear them on the course.
“We have a pavilion and it’s set up for social distancing. Everything is marked in that area.”
Said Weis, “Masks won’t be required on the course if they are far enough apart. In the building, they have to wear a mask. The staff working in the building will be required to have a mask and gloves on.”
“They only have to wear facemasks if they enter the clubhouse. And they can only come in two at a time,” Russell said.
Tee times also are being properly spaced out to allow for social distancing. Most courses have a set time of 15 minutes apart. Courses also reported their hours will be sun up to sun down.
“We’re spacing out our tee times to 15 minutes apart,” Weis said. “We also recommend players don’t show up more than 10 minutes ahead of their tee time.
“We are a little limited at the club. We only have so much room.”
Thomas noted Tanglewood’s tee times are 12 minutes apart instead of the eight minutes they normally schedule.
Course managers have been busy this week as the re-opening quickly approaches, most of it taking tee times.
“Saturday is about booked. Friday is decent,” Kirkwood said.
“I think people were scared for Friday because of the weather. We’ll probably get more phone calls as they see the weather has changed.
“As long as everyone is smart about it and does what they’re supposed to do, we’ll be back to golfing as usual.”
Tanglewood also has been fielding a good deal of calls.
“They’re calling and they’re booking tee times like crazy,” Thomas said. “It’s not so much Friday yet, but Saturday. We get quite a bit of walk-in.
“There’s plenty of times open for Friday. But, Saturday is filling up quick.”
Different courses have setups for restrooms as well.
“We’re using only restrooms outside. We’re not using restrooms inside, until we feel more comfortable with people in the building,” Kirkwood said.
“It’s new for us and it’s new for them. The people that have called, we’ve told them be patient with us, we’ll be patient with them. We’ll get them out on the course.”
Said Weis, “The clubhouse is open, but just for the men’s restroom. The ladies have their own stand-alone facility in the golf shop building and cart building. It’s just to the side of the main building, separated by 25 or 30 feet.”
Though courses around Pennsylvania have been closed during the pandemic, Ohio remained open. That allowed for the course managers to take note of how things have been handled in recent weeks.
“Just a couple of miles down the road from us courses were open,” Thomas said. “We won’t know how that will affect us in the future.”
Delmar Golf Course in Ellwood City has set aside some stipulations for the re-opening of the course on its official website.
Carts will be limited to one rider during pro shop hours of operation. The cart limitation does restrict the course to only 25 outside golfers.
Golfers must remain six feet apart, practicing social distancing. There will be staff members on site to provide sanitation. Employees of the course will wear protective gloves and facemasks. The course also encourages the customers to also wear masks. Golfers should avoid parking close to other vehicles.
There will be no tees or scorecards provided. Flag sticks must remain in the cup at all times. Protective noodle rings will be placed in all cups to limit contact.
Tee times will be spaced out and all clubhouse activity is to be take-out only.
The restrooms will be open, but limited to one person at a time when possible.
They also will be cleaned frequently to assure sanitation.
Sam Barry, who is in his ninth year as president/course manager at Delmar Golf Course, said it’s been a bit hectic getting things ready for Friday.
“We went from having everything off the course to having everything back on the course,” Barry said. “It’s been a challenge.
“Our stance is, we’ve set up a pay window. We want to keep everybody separated. We put markers in place for six-foot barriers. When it comes to the masks, the employees will be masked at all times. Once the golfers are out on the course, they’re encouraged to be worn on the course but not required. Masks are required to be worn when dealing with the staff.”
Delmar’s tee times are usually spaced out 10 minutes apart. But for the time being, they have been moved to 15 minutes apart. Ball washers also are disabled.
“No balls or tees will be sold in the clubhouse,” Barry said. “We will have limited beverages as well.
“We’re starting to get a lot of phone calls to set up tee times. It’s a very exciting time for us right now.”
