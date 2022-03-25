HERSHEY — Chocolate is sweet, but championship gold is sweeter. That was the case for the Neshannock High girls basketball team on Friday.
The Lady Lancers captured a 62-56 PIAA Class 2A victory over Southern Columbia at the GIANT Center. It marks the first time in Lawrence County history a girls team has claimed state basketball gold.
"This is the ultimate journey and this was their goal from Day 1," Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. "I've had the silver medal on the ball rack all year so every day at practice they were reminded that they finished second last year. They didn't even want to take the silver medals home last year. It was like a process to get through the year because all they had in mind was this goal and they were here and ready to go."
The last minute of the fourth quarter saw Haggerty and Neleh Nogay at the charity stripe. With 7.3 seconds left, Grybowski gave two thumbs up from the bench to signal the end and the victory for the Lady Lancers.
"At that time we were good because it was more than a two-possession game so we were all right," Grybowski said. "It feels wonderful. I got the first (girls) WPIAL at New Castle and now I got the first (girls) state at Neshannock. It's a testament to the kids. You don't do this without great kids and kids who are willing to work hard and play hard. It's not about me, it's about them. It's really more than the wins. The wins are great but I would rather teach them life lessons and have them grow up to be great human beings and pillars in the community."
Neshannock stretched its lead to 13 early in the fourth quarter before Southern Columbia cut it to five, 55-50, and nearly got it within one possession, but missed a close layup. When the final buzzer sounded, Neshannock's bench raced to the midcourt logo and piled on in celebration.
In the first quarter, Southern Columbia's Ava Novak was able to strike first with a 3-pointer, but Neshannock's Mairan Haggerty responded with a 3-pointer of her own. After an open look 3-pointer from Megan Pallerino and a bucket from Haggerty, Neshannock (29-2) ended the first quarter leading, 19-11.
The Lady Tigers (29-2) tried to narrow Neshannock's lead quickly at the beginning of the second quarter after putting in the first six points of the quarter to force Grybowski to call a timeout with 5:31 remaining in the quarter.
Southern Columbia's Summer Tillett tied the game at 19 before the Lady Lancers' Aaralyn Nogay buried a 3-pointer for a 22-19 lead. Neshannock held a 30-25 advantage at the half.
"I thought we were way more nervous than I thought we'd be early on," Grybowski said. "Once we took a 13-point lead I thought we were set. Then, they hit a couple shots and cut it to seven, six and it's a game again. We didn't really transition well from the press to half-court man. We were kind of losing people so we just went half-court man the second half."
Haggerty paced Neshannock with 23 points, while Addi Watts and the younger Nogay added 12 points each.
"It's amazing," Haggerty said on winning the championship. "It's the best thing that's ever happened to me, for sure."
"I just hope that everyone else realizes it's doable now. When you think about it, it's not, 'Win the state title, yeah, sure,'" Watts said on winning. "But we did it. I just hope that it's inspiring to the younger girls or even other teams around us. It's achievable. I couldn't ask for anything better. Not many people go out on a win so that's exciting."
Haggerty had six blocks in the game while Neleh Nogay dished out seven assists and collected three steals. Haggerty, one of Neshannock's top offensive players, seemed out of sorts in the first half of the game.
"My shots weren't falling so I started driving," Haggerty said. "I just kept shooting after that and I got the confidence to shoot."
Grybowski said once Haggerty starts going to the basket, she gets back into a flow.
"She has to find a way to either get to the rim or knock down a shot," Grybowski said.
The defensive pressure from the Lady Tigers was focused on Haggerty and Neleh Nogay throughout the match.
"We had heard the coach (Kami Traugh) talk before and she had said, 'We're going to try and shut down Haggerty and Nogay,' meaning Neleh," Watts said. "I knew that was going to put some pressure on me and Megan and Aaralyn to score. I've been in the gym a whole lot with my dad (Josh) — shoutout to my dad. We really worked on shooting, we worked on driving and I didn't get as many drives in because of the zone and just probably a confidence thing."
"She played fantastic," Grybowski said of Watts. "That's a senior leader that has no quit in her. She turned the ball over uncharacteristically, got called for four travels but never let it bother her. That's the key we talk about — playing through mistakes and playing through calls that don't go your way and they did that today."
The Lady Lancers increased their lead in the third quarter with a basket from eldest Nogay and a 3-pointer from Watts in the first four minutes. In the last four minutes of the quarter, the younger Nogay and Pallerino chipped in 3-pointers.
Haggerty found a 3-pointer of her own with one second left on the clock to end the quarter, 46-35.
"To end the quarter holding the ball for a last shot and Mairan hit the three to end the quarter...that was huge," Grybowski said. "Again, it's just different people stepping up at different times. Neleh penetrating and getting people open looks. We didn't have as many steals tonight and more turnovers than I'd like to see but we got through it. They're (Southern Columbia) a good team. Twenty-two (Summer Tillett) was better than what I saw on film as was 24 (Loren Gehret)."
Tillett had 20 points to lead Southern Columbia while Gehret had 13.
This is the last game on the basketball court that the Nogay sisters played alongside each other.
"It's just so amazing I get to do it with her," Neleh Nogay said. "There's very few people that get to do that with their siblings."
"It feels great," Aaralyn Nogay said. "I haven't stopped crying though."
