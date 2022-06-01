WASHINGTON, Pa. — It took five innings, but Union High's Brennan Porter finally broke things open.
Porter connected with two-RBI hit to break a scoreless tie over Eden Christian in Wednesday's WPIAL Class 1A championship game. The Scotties then tacked on two more runs to take down the previously undefeated Warriors, 4-1, to claim the school's second straight WPIAL title.
"It's unreal. It feels crazy," Porter said. "We're a big family. It just feels amazing. We're always putting the ball in play. (The four, five, six hitters are) always putting the ball in play."
The Scotties will now play Redbank Valley, the District 9 runners-up, in Monday's PIAA opening round.
Union coach Bill Sanders said Porter is the first to practice and last to leave.
"He puts the time in. He's a true warrior when it comes to putting the work in. He didn't have the year that everyone expected him to have, but he's been grinding and during the playoffs he's been lights out."
It was the fourth consecutive trip to the WPIAL Class 1A championship at Wild Things Park for Union (12-4). Sanders said he was full of emotion.
"It's been up and down a little bit this year," Sanders said. "We came in today, we were coming to win a ballgame. Then you don't execute those first three or four innings.
The Scotties hit into three double plays off bunt attempts.
"I had a little temper tantrum in the dugout for myself and my coaches got to me said, 'We need you in control, the team's feeding off you,' and we started hitting a little bit there and that's the ballgame," Sanders said.
Last year, Union rode Jake Vitale's no-hitter to win the championship. This year, Tyler Staub (7-1) pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts, while giving up one run, four hits and two walks.
"It feels great. I don't even know what to say. It feels great," Staub said. "Pitching efficient gets you low in the pitch count, but I had 11 pitches going into the last inning and I got to finish the game."
"Tyler is Tyler. He's been in these big-game situations since he was a freshman," Sanders said. "He was on this field as a freshman in that loss (in 2019). He kind of took the team on his back this year, especially when he's on the mound just keeping everyone positive, everyone up."
Union was unable to score in the top of the first inning despite having the bases loaded. However, Mark Stanley's squeeze attempt was caught.
The 4-5-6 hitters — Jake Vitale, Stanley and Porter — in the Scotties lineup came through in the sixth inning with Porter plating the first two runs of the game.
"In the beginning of the year, that was probably my two, four and six hitters," Sanders said of the three. "We switched some things around probably fourth or fifth game of the year and tried to get them more chances to get RBIs. When we get guys on, they do a great job of driving guys in."
After Porter knocked home Stanley and Andrew Gettings, Caleb Emswiler stepped in to pitch for Eden Christian's (17-1) starter Jared Bees. Emswiler then hit Union's Grayson Blakley with the bases loaded to bring home Porter.
Emswiler walked Rocco Galmarini with bases loaded again in the sixth to bring home Anthony Roper to increase Union's lead to 4-0.
In the bottom of the sixth, Emswiler doubled on a line drive to left field to score Bees.
The Scotties finally picked up a double play of their own in the bottom of the seventh inning after Roper got the ball to Porter for the out at second and Porter threw it to Blakley at first.
"That was a confidence booster," Staub said of the double play. "I knew after that I could finish the game."
Staub grabbed the last out of the game with a strikeout.
"We're going to celebrate and we're going to go back to work," Staub said before focusing back on the state tournament.
Union had nine hits and one error in the game.
"We knew Eden Christian. They were a solid team," Sanders said. "They were undefeated for a reason. They had good pitching, good defense. We wanted to challenge their hitters with Tyler and we did that. Tyler threw a great game and I think we put al little bit of pressure on them and I don't think they were ready for it. That kind of gave us the momentum and we kept rolling with that momentum."
