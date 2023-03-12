HERSHEY — Grant MacKay is golden once again.
The Laurel High School senior beat Grove City's Hunter Hohman by a 5-0 decision on Saturday afternoon at Hershey's GIANT Center to win the 160-pound PIAA Class 2A championship.
It's MacKay's second state title after he won the 152-pound championship in 2021 as a sophomore. He was the runner-up last season at 160 pounds.
MacKay earned two points for a first-period takedown against Hohman then in the second period added a point for an escape and two more for another takedown.
