NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Jared Goff hoped the Los Angeles Rams would be much crisper in their first joint practice with the Oakland Raiders than they were last week against the Chargers.
A broken play capped by Goff’s scramble and touchdown throw to tight end Gerald Everett in heavy traffic was all the evidence the Rams’ fourth-year quarterback needed.
“Today was a good day,” Goff said yesterday following the two-hour practice at the Raiders’ training camp facility. “We raised our intensity. Kind of sharpened some things up and just raised that intensity level, that standard, and I think it showed today.”
Goff made several strong throws against the Raiders defense, including a long touchdown to Robert Woods that was called back when Woods was flagged for offensive interference after pushing off against Gareon Conley.
Rams coach Sean McVay argued with a referee, claiming that Conley was sitting on the route and not in position to make a play.
“I knew that route,” Conley said.
“You didn’t know that route,” McVay shot back. “He would have diced your (butt).”
That was about as chippy as things got between the two teams in their first of two joint practices. During one punting drill, Oakland’s Nevin Lawson was blocked to the ground then got up and slapped the facemask of the Rams’ Ramon Richards. The two exchanged words but nothing else happened.
“That falls solely on the head coaches and their leadership and how they teach,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. “There was maybe one time where someone got shoved a little too late. We’ll live with that, if it’s not what happened in my rookie year in Dallas where fans are trying to fight Cowboys players.”
Former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch and former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski were on hand for the dual practices.
One player not in attendance was Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has not yet taken part in a full practice because of a foot ailment.
ESPN reported yesterday that Brown has been dealing with a case of frostbite suffered while getting cryotherapy treatment in France last month.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden did not talk to reporters after the joint practice with the Rams and has said he will not talk about Brown’s situation until it changes.
Carr, doesn’t sound too concerned.
“We know that when he’s healthy and when we get him back we’ll be rolling,” Carr said.
