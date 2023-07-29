When people think of a slo-pitch softball team, it’s not uncommon to imagine beer leagues with overweight players drinking, smoking cigarettes or cigars and not really exerting that much physical effort.
That wasn’t the case with the Croton Dukes.
The Croton Dukes captivated the City of New Castle and garnered crowds with thousands of spectators. These were not the stereotypical beer-league players imagined nowadays.
The Croton Dukes took a close-knit group of locals from Lawrence County and created a winning slo-pitch team that is still remembered to this day.
The Croton Dukes won the United States Slo-pitch Softball Association Eastern Division Class A title in 1973. Fifty years later, players on that championship team remember it like it was yesterday.
Bob Cook, a left/center fielder for the Croton Dukes, played every year on the team all the way up to the late 1970s.
“Heck no,” Cook said on if it feels like 50 years since winning the championship. “It feels like about 15 maybe. I wish it was 15 because I’d still be a young man. Now, I’m 76 years old. Every day that I played, every game and every practice, I enjoyed it to the fullest.”
Cook’s brother, Dan Cook, who was also an outfielder said, “I guess it does,” when asked if it feels like 50 years since that glorious win and added, “I still have fond memories of it.”
BEGINNINGS
In 1971, the Croton Dukes were started by Chuck Cook, Chuck Cook’s brother Norm Cook and Jackie Prioletti.
Prioletti was vice president of the Duca Degli Abruzzi Club on Croton Avenue in New Castle and Norm Cook was the team’s general manager. Chuck Cook was the team manager and played as well.
In their first season, the Croton Dukes produced a win/loss record of 32-2. The team finished sixth in the USSSA tournament that was held in Louisville, Kentucky.
The Croton Dukes won a playoff crown in 1971 and repeated with a playoff title in 1972. The Croton Dukes’ second year ended with an overall record of 30-4.
Not too long after its creation, the Croton Dukes had a following with hundreds coming in droves to watch the team play at either Progressive or Gaston Park.
“We always had followers because, at the time, we were all Italian living in an Italian town,” Dan Cook said. “Everybody followed us no matter where we played. We had a group who followed us and they were into it as much as we were into it. It was an Italian tradition is what it was.”
CHAMPIONS
The Croton Dukes played numerous tournaments which culminated with them being invited to the USSSA’s Eastern Division Class A finals in Southgate, Michigan. in 1973.
Croton Dukes pitcher Carl Pia said, “It was just the fact that we had played in several other world tournaments prior to that,” adding, “We knew what we were going up against in that level of competition.”
Only 39 teams made it to the Eastern Division finals. The top eight teams, which consisted of two from each of the Midwestern, Eastern, Western and Southern divisions, played in the USSSA World Series.
The Croton Dukes steamrolled through the winners’ bracket of the USSSA Eastern Division Class A tournament. In its five-game winning streak, the Croton Dukes defeated defending champs Dino’s Pizza, 8-4.
“We knew (Dino’s Pizza) had to beat us twice and no one has ever beaten us twice like that. No way; no how,” Dan Cook said. “They all hit home runs and we could hit home runs, too, but we were mostly base hitters. We would get guys in position, on base and if we needed the homer we had the homer. We had a lot of speed. That was our thing — base hits and speed.”
Dino’s Pizza emerged from the losers’ bracket to take a second crack at the Croton Dukes.
“We knew we had them because we outran and outhustled them the first time around,” Bob Cook said of Dino’s Pizza. “They had a lot of good ball players. They were just ball players like us from the town. They had some teams with guys from this county and that county; they were more of an all-star team. We were just a bunch of guys that grew up together on each end of town.”
After six innings, the rematch game between the Croton Dukes and Dino’s Pizza was tied at nine. The Croton Dukes managed to plate five runs in the seventh to win the title with a final score of 14-10.
“Dino’s Pizza was tremendous and Robert’s Lounge was tremendous. We knew what to expect and that was our weekend. We went undefeated and in my estimation, most people thought we weren’t the best team there,” Pia said. “But, we played phenomenal softball. After about the second game, we started getting the confidence and feeling that everything was clicking. Games before us, the teams would hit maybe 10 to 15 home runs and once they came up against us they would hit maybe one or two. It was our weekend.”
It was definite that it was the Croton Dukes’ weekend after winning the USSSA Eastern Division Class A title, but it was even more so Pia’s weekend after recording his sixth win on the mound in the tournament. Pia also hit .750 with 20 at-bats and supplied two home runs in the tournament.
Pia was 2 for 3 at the plate in the championship game which led to MVP honors and an All-World selection. Huey and Mickey Annarella also earned All-World recognition.
“That was tremendous. My father was along with us, watching us and he was ecstatic over the fact I got the MVP,” Pia said. “You had kids coming up and wanting autographs. It was amazing.”
The Croton Dukes weren’t the only team from Lawrence County in Michigan at the time. Stan’s Auto captured the women’s division championship, while the Iron Dukes placed sixth in the men’s division.
Bob Cook said something memorable other than the championship game was their rival, the Iron Dukes, staying for the championship game and cheering the Croton Dukes on.
“Everyone thought we were all enemies,” Bob Cook said. “Almost all of the guys on the team stayed and cheered for us in the championship game. That was such a thrill and an honor to know they backed us.”
The championship wins by the Croton Dukes and Stan’s Auto marked the only time a men’s and women’s team from the same city has won titles in the same season.
Pia remembers returning home with the championship.
“It was amazing,” Pia said. “When we got to the club, the Croton Dukes Club, there was a gang of people. They had banners across the club. It was quite a little ovation. Croton is a special; unique place. Some of the older guys, the members and founders of the club, just had tears in their eyes because we were the champions and that meant something to them. It was just a close-knit community.”
Dan Cook remembered returning home with the title and said, “We had a police escort into town. One of the few that ever happened then. We were the only team from PA to ever do it at that time and the first team from Lawrence County to win it. At the field next to us, the girls from New Castle won their tournament too. We were close with all of them too. They watched us and we watched them.”
IRON SHARPENS IRON
The old saying goes, “Iron sharpens iron,” and that could be the case for the Croton Dukes and the Iron Dukes.
“It made both teams better in my estimation,” Pia said of the Croton Dukes and Iron Dukes rivalry. “We played some of our best softball and they did, too. There was no animosity or anything. But, it made both teams better because (the Iron Dukes) were really good.”
The Iron Dukes were members of the ASA and had standout players on their team with some being related to the Croton Dukes.
“A lot of the guys on the Iron Dukes were cousins of ours. When we played on the field it was like World War II and when we closed the gates and went outside it was hugging and eating and being with family afterward,” Bob Cook said. “As I look back at it now it was very enjoyable. It’s nice when you play ball with people that respect you and they’re there for you, too. That’s very nice.”
The close-knitted rivalry sparked a fan following like none other. Bob Cook remembers playing the Iron Dukes in a tournament.
“We played in the Early Bird Tournament down in Progressive Park in Mahoningtown around Memorial Day. Teams used to come over from Pittsburgh, New Kensington and Ohio. All of the good teams used to come in,” Bob Cook recalled. “We got knocked out of the winners’ bracket and the Iron Dukes got knocked out of the winners’ bracket too. The winners’ bracket game was down in Progressive Park and 2,000 people came to the game. The Iron Dukes or Croton Dukes played the winners in Gaston Park.
“We drove from there and if you looked in your rearview mirror you could see 200 cars and you could see all the people leaving Mahoningtown to watch the losers’ bracket. Hardly anyone stayed down there to watch the winners’ bracket tournament. That’s the kind of rivalry and camaraderie we had.”
Bill Cook, the Croton Dukes’ second baseman, was absent in the Southgate trip due to his wife being pregnant at the time, but he still remembers the team’s rivalry with the Iron Dukes.
“The Iron Dukes were good. They were very good,” Bill Cook said. “We had a lot of relatives on the Iron Dukes too like Chucky Stone. The Iron Dukes were a very good, sound ball team.
“Bobby (Cook)...that’s my cousin and he’s exactly right. They were going up to Gaston. They all left Progressive and went to Gaston to watch the Iron Dukes and Croton Dukes play. It was fun back then.”
FAMILY AFFAIR
The biggest dynamic that made the Croton Dukes such a winning team could be the fact that everyone, with a small exception here and there, was relatives.
“We all grew up together,” Bill Cook said. “We were all down the street together either playing basketball or touch football. I think that’s what made that team so special.”
Pia was playing on another team before the creation of the Croton Dukes and the family dynamic drew him into joining the team.
“We were all cousins,” Pia said. “The Stones and the Lambos were all cousins. When they were putting the team together, I was playing for another team. When they approached me to play that was one of the reasons I joined because we were related and I thought it could become something special and it was.”
Dan Cook talked about the family dynamic.
“We played together and there was never any fights with anyone. Everyone played to win and helped each other out,” Dan Cook said. “We were real tight-knit. We practiced every single night and weekend together. We all had jobs too and when we weren’t working we were playing sandlot ball and we went out of town and played tournaments.
“Guys would pick up players to go to tournaments. We never had to pick anyone up. We had four or five guys that hit consistent home runs.”
THE TEAM MANAGER
Another player and relative on the team, Chuck Cook, was a right fielder and he had the responsibility of being the team manager as well.
“My brother Chucky, he was the best. His nickname was, ‘The Colonel,’ because he ran a tight ship. We had five different uniforms that were all interchangeable, we had traveling bags and dressed to the nines,” Dan Cook said. “You had to be right on dressing. He was nice like that. We were all family. The only thing we cared about was winning. Chuck was top-notch. He batted lefty and righty. He was small. He was around five-foot-eight or five-foot-nine, max. He hit home runs left and right handed.”
Both Dan and Bob Cook were brothers with the team manager while Bill Cook was a cousin.
“At this time, he’s in a nursing home and has dementia which is so sad because he was light years ahead,” Bob Cook said of his brother. “We had two sets of uniforms and we had travel bags. We had people that used to pick us up in buses and bus us to the games. He was ahead of his time. He was all business. When you played ball, you had to play ball the right way. If you didn’t play ball the right way you went to the bench. He raised over $25,000 and flew all of us out to San Francisco and no one had to pay a penny. Almost everyone in town and the businesses helped. He was so far ahead of his time when it came to sports. You were either going to be classy and play right or not play at all.”
Dan remembered the trip to San Francisco for the USSSA World Series his brother Chuck helped raise money for and even put together a collection of film of the trip to San Francisco on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UkCXEJBSMo8&t=6s
WORLD SERIES
The following spring, the Croton Dukes traveled to San Francisco to compete in the USSSA World Series.
“We were still coming off the high of winning at Southgate so we had our hopes up,” Dan Cook said on the trip to the series. “We knew the teams out there were bombers. They were the nicest group of guys you would ever want to meet. One team was our host and they showed us around the city and we went to the Fisherman’s Wharf and we ate at Joe DiMaggio’s restaurant.”
Bob Cook vividly remembers the plane ride to California.
“It was hilarious,” he recalled, adding, “If we did that on a plane now, we’d all be in federal jail. That’s how crazy it was. People were dancing in the aisle. It was fun and crazy. The stewardesses were right there with us. It was hilarious.”
The trip to the USSSA World Series ended with the Croton Dukes going 0-2. The team lost the opening game to Capitol before being eliminated by the Bay Area Merchants.
“It was heartbreaking — that trip,” Pia said. “We were playing Bay Area Merchants, who were last year’s world champions, and we were up 9-2 in the seventh inning. They scored nine runs in the top of the seventh and that was demoralizing. We were pretty much finished after that. That usually didn’t happen to us.”
Bob Cook said the Bay Area Merchants, “Should have called themselves the Bay Area Bombers,” adding, “The first guys up hit home runs. They were so far over our heads I couldn’t tell you where they went.”
THE FUTURE
Now, there is little to no fanfare for slo-pitch softball in Lawrence County like when the Croton Dukes, Iron Dukes and Stan’s Auto caused a stir in the community.
Is there hope for slo-pitch softball to return to prominence? Bill Cook responded with a quick, “No,” adding, “They play different. I don’t go to any slo-pitch league games. If you hit so many home runs it’s an out. The rules are just crazy. It’s not like when we played. You’re only allowed to hit so many home runs. If you hit more than three, it’s an out. I wish it would (return to prominence) because it was really good softball. The teams in New Castle...I don’t think that will ever happen again.”
Pia believes the chance for a return to prominence for slo-pitch leagues is unlikely.
“I’ve been away from it for so long. I live in Pittsburgh now and when I talk to people around town about softball they say it’s nothing like it used to be,” Pia said. “I don’t think it’ll ever get back to that prominence. When there was a big game, the whole town was abuzz. It’s not like that anymore in talking to a lot of other people. It’s nothing like it used to be. You’d get thousands of people showing up when we played the Iron Dukes. It was unreal.”
