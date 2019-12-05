A New Castle High School coach is joining the effort to collect more Toys for Tots.
Michael Spelich, volleyball coach, is hosting a girls volleyball match called Volley for Tots at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the New Castle Junior/Senior High School Field House, when the New Castle girls will square off against the Hickory Hornet girls team.
Admission is free. The New Castle Junior Mints will perform at the event.
According to Spelich, a Toys for Tots collection is in full swing at the high school, and the volleyball team is working with teacher April Siciliano and members of the National Honor Society to amass Christmas toys for underprivileged children.
Bins for toy donations will be available at the volleyball event, Spelich said. Anyone attending is asked to take a toy to donate to the cause of Toys for Tots of Lawrence County.
The Toys for Tots drive for new toys is sponsored and organized countywide by the Marine Corps Reserves, whose mission in the effort is to make sure that no child will be without a toy this Christmas. The annual drive amasses gifts and monetary donations for the cause.
The Marine Reserves are working with the schools countywide to collect the toys, and they’ve had toy collection boxes in place at many local businesses and industries in and around New Castle.
The toys are being picked up from those sites this week, and half of the toys will be taken to the Salvation Army and half will go to the City Rescue Mission for distribution to the children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.