When Neshannock eliminated its girls soccer program during the offseason, Dove Corrette-Bennett wasn’t sure what she’d do this fall for her senior year.
However, Corrette-Bennett and any interested girls soccer players were invited to play for the Lancers’ boys soccer team, which is coached by Dustin Ault, who oversaw both the boys and girls programs the past three seasons.
Hesitant, at first, Corrette-Bennett joined the team, along with senior Melanie Porras and junior Parker Dayton.
“I was definitely nervous coming in. I didn’t think I’d be good enough to play,” Corrette-Bennett said. “Honestly, it’s been really fun. The team is such a fun environment. Most of the boys are younger than me, but we just have a good time.”
Corrette-Bennett, a two-time all-section player for the Lady Lancers, wasn’t sure if she could adjust to the speed of the boys game.
“That was my biggest fear — I wasn’t fast enough. I was definitely worried about that,” she said. “Even though the boys are faster. The pace, I feel like I can keep up with it pretty well. The guys are really fast. When you get in 1-on-1 situations, it’s very difficult.”
She was concerned about going against bigger and more physical players, too. That could be one reason why more girls soccer players didn’t opt to join the boys team this fall.
“Playing against other competition is nerve-wracking, at times, when the guys are so much bigger,” Corrette-Bennett said. “It’s helping me get better as a player, though. I have a club soccer season I am getting prepared for, too, and I want to play in college. So, this is really helping me.
“I definitely can see why some girls would be turned off against playing against guys and maybe have a possibility of getting injured doing it. I guess they were a little intimidated. I know some of the girls could do it. I am really hoping that some more girls will want to step up next year. We’ll see.”
When healthy, Corrette-Bennett has been a starter for the Lancers as an attacking midfielder.
“She has been the best player on the girls team for the last three years she played with the girls,” Ault said. “The speed of the game is not much of an issue. She didn’t think she’d be able to keep up, but I assured her she would. She scored our lone goal against Eden Christian in a home loss. They are an exceptionally skilled team and she had a nice shot that beat the goalkeeper. She has been a really solid player for me.”
An ankle sprain has sidelined Corrette-Bennett recently, but she hopes to return to the lineup soon.
“I have been working with Dustin for a while. We’ve grown accustomed to how each other works,” Corrette-Bennett said. “On top of that, I have played with some of these boys since I was six. So, the transition wasn’t really hard.”
Porras and Dayton have contributed for Neshannock as well.
“I am hoping that this has helped them, too. Whenever they do get in, they play their hardest,” Corrette-Bennett said. “I hope they are learning from it. I know I have seen improvement from both of them. It’s exciting seeing them improve. They are good players.”
Adding the girls was a boost for Neshannock, which struggles with low numbers since there is no true feeder soccer program anymore.
“Once we knew they were coming, it was easy to start foreseeing where everyone could compete for minutes on the field and find a spot within our system,” Ault said. “Without them, I don’t know what would have happened? We would have had 12 players and one player is brand new. If we had any injuries, we’d be in trouble. I don’t know if we would have had much of a team without them.”
The Lancers field an extremely young roster, too.
“We have a really, really young team. We’re starting eight freshmen and sophomores,” Ault said. “The team is really young, but, immediately on the field, they respected the girls. Dove chirps and yells at the boys more than anyone on the team. They listen, too. In the offseason when I coached both teams, we would have some joint practices and do some scrimmaging together, so they had played on the field together here and there in summer conditioning and workouts before.”
The young roster has had trouble getting much traction in an ultra-competitive WPIAL Section 1A against powerhouses like Sewickley Academy, Eden Christian, Freedom, OLSH and Beaver County Christian.“Our section is so difficult. It might be the toughest in the WPIAL, which makes it one of the toughest in the state, too,” Ault said. “So, these girls got thrown into the absolute fire and had to figure out how to deal with everything. The boys are struggling as it is being so young. So, it’s been a worst-case scenario, in terms of how our games have been.”
The Lancers are 0-8-1 in the section. Their tie came against South Side Beaver (0-5-1), which is also winless. Overall, Neshannock is 3-10-1.“Even though our record doesn’t show it, we’re playing incredibly well against the competition we have — private schools and older kids,” Corrette-Bennett said. “People don’t understand how hard our section is.“We have a lot of fun. We’re all pretty close. We play hard teams and lose. Even though we do, it’s so fun. It’s been one of my best seasons since my freshman year.”
