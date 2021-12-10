The Neshannock High girls basketball team looked sharp in the season-opener Friday night.
The Lady Lancers were 25 of 48 from the floor in rolling to a 63-19 win over Shady Side Academy in the lidlifter of the St. Joseph Tipoff Tournament.
Neshannock led 21-2 after the first quarter and 40-5 at the half.
"We started off slow but we picked it up," Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. "We played well defensively.
"We controlled the tempo of the game. We rebounded fairly well, and Megan Pallerino played great defense."
Neleh Nogay and Mairan Haggerty netted 15 points apiece for Neshannock. Nogay added 10 steals and five assists, while Haggerty added four steals and three blocks.
Pallerino posted 11 markers and seven boards, while Addi Watts added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Shady Side Academy turned the ball over 28 times, compared to six for the Lady Lancers.
Union 54,
St. Joseph 26
The Lady Scots opened the season in convincing fashion in the opening round of the St. Joseph Tournament.
Kelly Cleaver collected a team-high 16 points with five steals, four blocks and four rebounds. Zoe Lepri chipped in with 13 markers, four boards and five steals. Kayla Fruehstorfer and Kylie Fruehstorfer both tallied 10 points. Kylie Fruehstorfer also had five steals.
Emma Swerczenski scored 16 points for St. Joseph.
Homer-Center 65,
Laurel 45
The Lady Spartans were outscored 36-20 in the second half in dropping the opener at the Burrell Tipoff Tournament.
Regan Atkins recorded 17 points for Laurel and Joselynn Fortuna followed with eight. Danielle Pontius tossed in seven markers.
Marlee Kochman scored a game-high 17 points for Homer-Center.
Blackhawk 70,
Ellwood City 39
The Lady Cougars gradually pulled away for a win over the Lady Wolverines in the Montour Tipoff Tournament.
Ellwood City Lincoln trailed 18-10 after the first quarter and 44-23 at the half.
Emily Sedgwick scored 12 points to lead the Lady Wolverines.
Casey Nixon netted 17 markers for Blackhawk.
Wilmington 48,
Karns City 40
The Lady Greyhounds overcame a rough night at the free-throw line to hold on for a win the first round of the Karns City Tipoff Tournament.
Wilmington was just 5 of 13 from the foul line.
The Lady Greyhounds' Lia Krarup tickled the twine for 21 points and Maelee Whiting pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds.
Emma Johns scored 13 points for Karns City.
Mohawk 40,
Winchester Thurston 30
The Lady Warriors hung on for a win in the opener of the St. Joseph Tipoff Tournament. It was the first game as coach of Mohawk for Ron Moncrief.
Erynne Capalbo collected 12 points for the Lady Warriors and Jordan Radzyminski was next with 11.
