Big nights from Addi Watts, Neleh Nogay and Megan Pallerino led Neshannock's girls basketball team over Aliquippa, 76-26, in a Section 1-2A home victory.
Neshannock (9-1, 12-1) held a 13-8 lead after one quarter. The Lady Lancers pushed the advantage to 40-14 at the half.
“We started out slow and lethargic. Then we woke up in the second quarter,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “We played well defensively. We were all over the place defensively.”
Watts paced the Lady Lancers with 23 points. She added nine rebounds and four steals as well. Watts helped contain Aliquippa’s leading scorer Angel Henry. Henry was limited to two field goals and five total points. Only one of Henry’s field goals came with Watts guarding her.
“I thought Addi did a great job,” Grybowski said.
Neleh Nogay was next with 20 tallies, 13 rebounds, 10 assists and seven steals for Neshannock. Megan Pallerino posted 17 markers, 10 rebounds and 10 steals.
“We’re small; we have to rebound,” Grybowski said. “Neleh is rebounding like crazy. She’s been rebounding, spreading the floor and finding the open player in the open court.”
Aaralyn Nogay contributed 13 points for the winners.
The Lady Lancers were 24 of 55 from the field.
“I think we can play a lot more consistent, especially shooting-wise,” Grybowski said. “There’s always room for improvement. But, I like how we’re playing right now.”
Amaya Walker led Aliquippa (3-7, 4-8) with 10 points.
Shenango 52, New Brighton 37
The Lady Wildcats raced to a 21-2 lead and never looked back in knocking off the host Lady Lions in Section 1-2A action.
Shenango (5-3, 10-4) led 21-8 after the first quarter and 32-18 at the break.
“It was a nice bounce-back win,” Lady Wildcats coach Kevin Zona said. “It was good court time for the younger girls. I was pleased with what the younger girls showed.”
Janie Natale netted 17 points with six rebounds for Shenango. Kelly Cleaver delivered 16 markers, 10 rebounds, five assists and four blocks for the winners.
“Natale shot the ball well,” Zona said. “She shot it in rhythm and she brought good energy.”
Kylee Rubin followed with 11 points and six boards. Madison Iwanejko, Maria Bryant and Elyse Lenhart all had six rebounds for the Lady Wildcats. Iwanejko also added five steals.
Neriah Foster tossed in 13 markers for New Brighton (0-10, 1-10).
Union 64, Cornell 17
The Lady Scots cruised to a Section 1-1A road win over the Lady Raiders.
Union (2-4, 6-7), winners of three in a row, led 21-9 after one quarter and 36-17 at the half. The Lady Scots outscored the hosts 28-0 in the final two periods.
Elise Booker recorded 18 points, eight steals and three assists for Union. Kayla Fruehstorfer and Bella Cameron contributed 16 markers apiece for the Lady Scots.
Fruehstorfer had five assists and five boards. Cameron collected five rebounds. Zoe Lepri netted nine markers for the winners.
Leiana Rucker registered eight points for Cornell (0-7, 1-10).
