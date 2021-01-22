Addi Watts had a career night for the Neshannock High girls basketball team.
Watts netted a career-best 23 points for the Lady Lancers in a 67-30 WPIAL Section 1-2A home victory over South Side Beaver on Thursday night.
Nine of Watts’ points came in the second quarter. She added four steals as well.
Mairan Haggerty notched 20 markers, seven rebounds and three assists for the Lady Lancers (3-1 section, 4-1 overall). Megan Pallerino posted a triple-double 10 points, 10 steals and 10 rebounds for Neshannock.
The Lady Lancers built a 21-3 lead after the opening eight minutes and 41-16 at the half.
“It was a good win for us,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “They were very aggressive defensively and we were a little sloppy offensively.
“I wasn’t real happy with the passing at times. The game was a little tougher than what the score says.”
Neleh Nogay provided six assists and five steals for Neshannock.
The Lady Lancers were 22 of 60 from the field.
“It’s always great to get the wins at home,” Grybowski said. “We’re getting a lot of shots, but we’re not shooting it very well.
“It has to get better at some point. We’ll keep working at it.”
Madison Fisher scored seven points to lead the Lady Rams (2-3, 2-3).
Shenango 57, Aliquippa 42
The Lady Wildcats took control in the second quarter en route to a Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Quips.
Shenango (2-2, 4-3) led 12-11 after the first quarter before pushing the margin to 31-17 at the half.
Kylee Rubin recorded team-highs of 19 points and 10 rebounds for Shenango. Kelly Cleaver contributed 12 markers and five assists.
“It’s always nice to get a section road win,” Lady Wildcats coach Kevin Zona said. “We played unselfish. We ran the floor really well.
“I was pleased with our transition offense. We took care of the ball well.”
Angel Henry led all scorers with 27 points for Aliquippa (1-3, 2-3).
Mohawk 72, Ellwood City 43
The Lady Warriors buried 15 3-pointers in rolling to a Section 1-3A road win over the Lady Wolverines.
Hannah McDanel drained seven of those 3-pointers on her way to scoring a game-high 23 points. She bucketed four of those trifectas in the first quarter as Mohawk (3-0, 7-1) built a 23-11 lead after one period. McDanel finished the half with five 3-pointers and 17 total points.
Paige Julian followed with 21 points for the Lady Warriors and Nadia Lape chipped in with 17.
Kyla Servick scored 17 points for Ellwood City Lincoln (1-3, 1-3) and Emily Sedgewick was next with 13.
The Lady Warriors led 40-19 at the break and 61-31 going to the final frame.
Laurel 53, Burgettstown 29
Regan Atkins scored nine of her game-high 16 points in the first quarter to propel the Lady Spartans to a nonsection road win over the Lady Blue Devils.
Reese Bintrim chipped in with 12 markers for Laurel (5-1) and Lucia Lombardo was next with nine. Bintrim pulled down a team-best 10 rebounds and Atkins added seven steals. Danielle Pontius dished out six assists.
Jill Frazier scored 11 points to lead Burgettstown (6-1).
Aquinas Academy 35, Union 34
The Lady Scots came up short on the road in a matchup against the Lady Crusaders.
Union (2-3) trailed 9-8 after one quarter and 18-13 at the break. The Lady Scots won each of the final quarters — 10-9 and 11-8 — but it wasn’t enough.
Zoe Lepri netted 11 points to pace Union.
Elizabeth Russell tossed in a game-high 13 markers for Aquinas Academy (6-1).
Sharon 59, Wilmington 48
Free-throw shooting proved costly for the Lady Greyhounds in a District 10, Region 4-3A home loss to the Lady Tigers.
Wilmington (0-1, 0-5) was just 9 of 23 from the charity stripe in the setback.
“One thing we’ve been preaching is free-throw shooting,” Lady Greyhounds coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “That’s where we lost the game.
“We strive to take care of the ball better and make free throws. Free throws are what haunted us tonight. Hopefully these growing pains will get us to play better.”
Renee Ealy paced the Lady Greyhounds with 17 points and Sydnee Ward chipped in 13 tallies and 13 rebounds. Maelee Whiting was next with 11 boards, Annalee Gardner garnered five assists and Sarah Dieter delivered four steals.
