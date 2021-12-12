New Castle’s long-distance shooters were on the mark Saturday night.
The Lady ’Canes drained 10 3-pointers en route to a 50-45 win over Shenango in the championship of their own tournament.
Kayla Jones led the long-range attack as she swished five treys for New Castle (2-0). Neena Flora hit four 3-pointers for 12 points, while Aayani Hudson tallied 12 points, including one three-ball.
The Lady ’Cats (1-1) posted a 15-5 lead in the first and carried a 24-21 lead into halftime. New Castle opened the second half with a surge and outscored Shenango, 16-8, in the third to take control.
“We started off slow, but Shenango is a good, all-around team,” New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “They pretty much feed off (Janie) Natale and (Kylee) Rubin and those two got them going. Once we settled in and battled back, we showed a lot of character. With the way Neena and Kayla were able to shoot the ball to get them out of their zone and to get us into our comfort zone, which is attacking them one-one, was huge. Knocking down those shots opened up a lot for us.”
Rubin led Shenango with 13 points. Natale finished with 12, while Emilee Fedrizzi added 10.
Rihanna Boice added 10 rebounds and seven points for New Castle. Hudson had six rebounds for the Lady ’Canes, who visit Seneca Valley on Monday.
“It’s definitely a great start,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “We are excited to move forward. There’s an energy about this team that’s exciting. I think it’s going to be a really, really special year.”
Neshannock 64, Mohawk 29
It was a battle of defending WPIAL champs at the St. Joseph tournament and the Lady Lancers came out on top.
Neshannock (2-0), last year’s WPIAL Class 2A champ, established control with a 20-8 lead after the first. The Lady Warriors (1-1), winners of the last two WPIAL Class 3A crowns, made a run in the second quarter, but the Lady Lancers posted a 38-18 halftime lead.
“It was a good win,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “We jumped out big early and they closed the gap a little bit. They made an 11-2 run on us in second quarter. Overall, I thought we rebounded well and shot the ball well. We’ll take it. It’s a good start for us.”
Mairan Haggery tallied a game-high 21 points for the Lady Lancers. She added 10 rebounds. Neleh Nogay had 17 points, 10 assists and five steals. Megan Pallerino finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Camdyn Cole had eight points. Addi Watts added eight rebounds and four points.
Alexa Kadilak paced Mohawk with nine points. Madisyn Cole and Erynne Capalbo both had six points.
DuBois CC 50, Wilmington 29
A strong third period propelled DuBois Central Catholic past the Lady Greyhounds at the Karns City tournament.
Wilmington (1-1) trailed, 10-5, after the first, but rebounded in the second for an 18-17 halftime advantage. The Lady ’Cardinals used a 17-4 third quarter edge to take control of the contest. They secured the win with a 16-point final frame.
Lia Krarup led the Lady ’Hounds with eight points and three steals. Jadyn Flick had six points and six rebounds. AnnaLee Gardner had six rebounds and two points. Maelee Whiting contributed eight rebounds and a point. Krarup and Flick were named to the all-tournament team.
Union 43, Shady Side Academy 20
The Lady Scots pulled away to pick up the win in the St. Joseph Tournament.
Union (2-0) led 17-11 after one quarter and 27-17 at the half. The Lady Scots allowed just three second-half points, including zero in the fourth quarter.
Kelly Cleaver netted 17 points and 10 rebounds for Union. Kayla Fruehstorfer chipped in with 12 markers.
Elise Booker handed out five assists for the winners and Zoe Lepri notched six steals.
Montour 55, Ellwood City 36
Emily Sedgwick 10 points for the Lady Wolverines in a loss to Montour at the Montour Tipoff Tournament.
The Lady Spartans took control in the second quarter, outscoring Ellwood City Lincoln (0-2), 15-5, for a 31-16 advantage at the half.
Raegan Kadlecik collected 21 tallies for Montour (2-0).
Laurel 47, Burrell 43
The Lady Spartans held on for a narrow win over Burrell at the Burrell Tipoff Tournament.
Laurel (1-1) was 11 of 20 from the foul line, including 8 of 15 in the fourth quarter. The Lady Spartans held a 35-28 advantage going to the fourth quarter.
Danielle Pontius posted a team-best 15 points for Laurel, while Regan Atkins and Johnna Hill added 10 markers each.
Hope Clark collected a game-best 16 points for Burrell (0-2).
