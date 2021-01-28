The Shenango High girls basketball team took care of business in the second half.
The Lady Wildcats outscored visiting Beaver Falls by 29 points in the second half to forge a 63-30 WPIAL nonsection victory.
Shenango (6-3) raced to an 18-7 lead after one quarter before settling for a 25-21 margin at the break. The Lady Wildcats carried a 47-30 buffer into the final eight minutes.
“We got off to a fast start and shot it well early,” Shenango coach Kevin Zona said. “We got a little complacent in the second quarter.
“We tweaked a few things in the second half. The energy level picked up.”
It’s the third win in a row for the Lady Wildcats and sixth straight time the team has scored 54 points or more.
Kassidy Peters posted 16 points and six rebounds for the Lady Wildcats, while Janie Natale notched 14 tallies and six boards.
Kelly Cleaver contributed 10 markers, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Kylee Rubin added nine points, six boards, three steals and three blocks, while Emilee Fedrizzi followed with eight points, six rebounds, six rebounds, six assists and six steals.
“I’ve been pleased with the balance,” Zona said. “We are scoring the ball well; we just have to play defense a little bit better.”
J’La Kizart scored eight points for Beaver Falls (2-5).
Union 43, Aliquippa 37
The Lady Scots picked up a nonsection home win over the Lady Quips.
Union (3-3) led 12-9 after one quarter and 23-18 at the half. Aliquippa (3-5) closed to within 29-27 going to the fourth quarter.
Zoe Lepri recorded team-highs of 14 points and 11 rebounds for Union. Elise Booker was next with 12 markers eight boards, four assists and five steals.
Angel Henry tossed in a game-best 16 points for Aliquippa.
