Janie Natale's 19-point effort propelled the Shenango High girls basketball team to a 58-12 nonleage win over Wilmington on Friday night.
The Lady Wildcats (1-1) jumped out to a 21-0 lead after a quarter and never looked back.
Emily Fedrizzi added 12 points, eight steals and four assists to the winning effort while Kelly Cleaver, who missed Shenango's season opener against New Castle because she was quarantining, returning to provide 11 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Kyleen Rubin contributed a team-high eight rebounds, and Ashley DeCarbo forced six steals.
"I was excited for the girls to get them back on the court," head coach Kevin Zona said. "We had a really good week of practice, and everyone contributed tonight. We really shared the ball well, made the extra pass, and I was pleased with that.
Wilmington is 0-1.
Laurel 61, North Hills 28
Reese Bintrim's career-high 18 points powered the Lady Spartans to the nonleague win.
Regan Atkins also starred, wit 17 points and eight rebounds.
Laurel built a 17-6 lead after one quarter and never looked back.
"It was great way to start off season," head coach Matt Stebbins said. "Putting up 43 points in the opening half was pretty impressive, and I was impressed with our defense and hustle. We had a balanced scoring effort, and that's what we need."
Mohawk 60, Montour 46
The same hot shooting that led the Mohawk High girls to last year's WPIAL Class 3A championship carried over into 2021.
The Lady Warriors (3-0) knocked down 11 3-pointers after having only four days of practice this week. Nadia Lape connected on four shots from distance while Abigail Shoaff and Paige Julian each had three. Hannah McDanel also had a 3-pointer. Julian scored 20 and Lape had 16 to lead the team.
"You knew early in the year not everything is going to look good," coach Mike O'Lare said. "We're just kind of grateful we're on the court and able to play tonight and start really well."
